WOW.DHS.GOV: Over the Weekend, ICE Arrests Pedophiles, Rapists, Violent Assailants and Other Monsters

WASHINGTON –– Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more heinous criminal illegal aliens over the weekend, including those convicted for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child, rape, assault, and battery.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekends, the heroic men and women of ICE were working around the clock to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens out of our country, including pedophiles, rapists, and violent assailants,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Sanctuary politicians and the media ignore the victims of criminal illegal alien crime. Today, President Trump and Secretary Noem met with Angel families and victims at the White House. These victims and their families are why we continue to fight for the arrest and removal of illegal aliens from our communities.”

Arrests over this weekend include:

Martin Villanueva-Arenas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting a peace officer in Wheaton, Illinois.

Victor Ortiz-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated sexual assault of a victim less than 13-years-old in Somerset County, New Jersey.

Gerardo Moran-Cisneros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old in Los Angeles, California.

Jeremias Hernandez-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecency with a child – contact in Tarrant County, Texas.

Juan Vasquez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for third-degree sex abuse in Johnson County, Iowa.

Javid Finton Mc Lawrence, a criminal illegal alien from Grenada, convicted for indecent assault in Houston, Texas.

Pedro Pichasaca-Dutan, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for frape in New City, New York.

Esteban De Paz Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault and battery on a family member, aggravated robbery, damage line, possession of marijuana, and prevent summons of law enforcement in Caroline, Virginia.

Claudy Ngoy, a criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in Wake County, North Carolina.

Michel Mojarena-Mora, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Tampa, Florida.

Hoang Dung Duong, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Santa Ana, California.

Carlos Aparicio-Zarate, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault – serious bodily injury in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Juan Ortiz-Pozos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking/weapon and aggravated battery on a peace officer in Cook County, Illinois.

Jathniel Rei Tangkilisan, a criminal illegal alien from Indonesia, convicted for domestic battery in Hollywood, California.

Jose Parada-Valdivia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Chicago, Illinois.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

