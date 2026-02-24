ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer for Tren de Aragua Gang Member Charged for Weapon Offenses, Sex Trafficking, and Racketeering Across Multiple States

Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target TdA and other criminal gangs released into our country by the Biden administration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced it has lodged an arrest detainer with the U.S. Marshals Service for a Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang member arrested in Oregon. This gang member and criminal illegal alien from Venezuela has an extensive criminal history across multiple states.

On February 17, 2026, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Jesus Ruben Lopez Gonzalez for a weapon offense-racketeering conspiracy. He has an extensive criminal history in New York, Washington, and Oregon including charges for theft, assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and obstructing law enforcement.

Lopez Gonzalez is also one member of a 38-count superseding indictment charging 27 members of the Anti-Tren--an offshoot of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization--including:

Racketeering conspiracy

Murder in aid of racketeering in connection with an April 15, 2024, double murder in the Bronx, New York

Kidnapping in aid of racketeering

Sex trafficking

Lopez Gonzalez last entered the U.S. illegally on September 11, 2022 and was arrested by Border Patrol and RELEASED into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

“The Biden administration RELEASED this gang member into our communities. His cross-country crime spree ends today,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He will face justice for his crimes including sex trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm, assault, and obstruction of law enforcement. Then, he will be REMOVED and NEVER able to return to our country.”

In President Trump’s first year in office, DHS arrested more than 7,000 gang members.

On January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed the Designating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists Executive Order, designating Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization. TdA gang members rape, maim, and kill for sport. Under Secretary Noem, ICE has been unleashed to ensure these public safety threats are removed from U.S. communities.

