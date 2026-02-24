Jennifer Maddox of Future Ties Featured on WGN-TV’s Spotlight Chicago Highlighting Principal Leadership

Ji Suk Yi, Jennifer Maddox and Sarah Jindra

Chicago nonprofit leader discusses honoring principals, empowering parent mentors, and expanding Future Ties through GO Campaign partnership.

When leadership is strengthened, students, families, and entire neighborhoods benefit” — Jennifer Maddox

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Maddox, Founder and Executive Director of Future Ties , appeared on WGN-TV’s Spotlight Chicago , hosted by Sarah Jindra and Ji Suk Yi, to discuss her organization’s growing impact across Chicago school communities and its leadership-centered approach to educational equity.During the televised segment, Maddox emphasized the critical role principals play in shaping school culture, driving student achievement, and strengthening family engagement throughout Chicago schools.“Principals are the backbone of our schools,” Maddox stated during the interview. “When leadership is strengthened, students, families, and entire neighborhoods benefit.”A central focus of the discussion was Future Ties’ structured model for supporting school leadership while simultaneously empowering parent mentors. The organization equips families with training, resources, and coordinated engagement opportunities that foster meaningful collaboration between administrators and parents, creating sustainable support systems that extend beyond the classroom.The segment also highlighted a major milestone for Future Ties: securing a permanent facility made possible through strategic partnership with GO Campaign . The funding support enabled the organization to expand into a dedicated community hub that now houses mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, and community-based services.“This facility represents permanence and possibility,” Maddox shared. “It allows us to serve families consistently and grow our impact intentionally.”Future Ties recently hosted its Principal Celebration on Monday, February 16, 2026, formally recognizing Chicago school principals for their leadership, resilience, and measurable contributions to students and families. The celebration underscores the organization’s belief that honoring leadership strengthens entire school ecosystems and reinforces long-term academic and community success.The Spotlight Chicago appearance signals continued momentum for Future Ties as it expands programming, deepens strategic partnerships, and builds long-term infrastructure to serve Chicago communities.About Jennifer Maddox:Jennifer Maddox is the Founder and Executive Director of Future Ties, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening school communities by supporting principals, empowering parent mentors, and cultivating cross-sector partnerships that enhance educational outcomes.Recognized for its leadership-driven model, Future Ties continues to gain visibility across Chicago as it advances educational equity and sustainable community impact.As Seen on WGN-TV’s Spotlight Chicago, Future Ties remains committed to building structured, measurable solutions that uplift both school leadership and family engagement.

