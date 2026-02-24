ACCA JOURNAL UNVEILS ISSUE 28: A TRIBUTE TO Frieze LA 2026, FEATURING SIR BRETT-LIVINGSTONE STRONG AND RICHARD ORLINSKI

ACCA JOURNAL Two front covers issue 28

Explore Sir Brett-Livingstone Strong’s $2.4B monument, Richard Orlinski’s residency, and the AI/Web3 creator revolution in this special Frieze LA 2026 edition

Our mission with this issue is to contribute meaningfully to the continued growth and preservation of contemporary art,” — Maya Ito and Carlos Benitez

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCA Art and Media Company proudly announces the release of Issue 28 of its premier publication, ACCA JOURNAL. This exclusive special edition is dedicated to the upcoming Frieze Los Angeles 2026, capturing the distinctive vibrancy and interconnected community of the Los Angeles art scene as the fair returns to the Santa Monica Airport from February 26 to March 1, 2026.This commemorative issue features dual cover stories on two of the world's most influential creative forces: Sir Brett-Livingstone Strong and Richard Orlinski A Monumental Vision for Los Angeles Featured artist Sir Brett-Livingstone Strong, the renowned Australian-born sculptor sponsored into the U.S. by John Wayne, is highlighted for his role as the visionary behind the City of Angels Monument. This $2.4 billion structure, funded entirely through private patrons and the City of Angels Monument Foundation, will stand taller than the Statue of Liberty and is slated for a grand unveiling on September 4, 2031, marking the city's 250th anniversary.The issue also unveils Strong’s historic "1967 Tribute to Marilyn in Red," a masterpiece created when the artist was a teenager. A limited edition of this work is now available to celebrate Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday on June 1, 2026. Additionally, the journal explores the Jackson-Strong Alliance, a 30-year creative partnership with Michael Jackson, including the development of a 12-foot monumental bronze statue of the King of Pop.Global Best-Seller Richard Orlinski at ARC Beverly The edition celebrates Richard Orlinski, the world’s best-selling French contemporary artist since 2015. ACCA announces a landmark year-long residency for Orlinski at ARC Beverly, located at 9800 Wilshire Blvd. Running from February 25, 2026, through January 2027, the exhibition features Orlinski’s iconic "Born Wild" faceted sculptures, including his signature Wild Kong and Panther series, placed in a dynamic environment where art is lived, not just viewed.The Intersection of Art, Technology, and Philanthropy Issue 28 provides a comprehensive "Art Market Watch," featuring:Xavvi™ Launch: The official debut of an AI and Web3 creator platform designed to shift data ownership back to artists and influencers.Veru Narula: ACCA announces official representation of this third-generation oil painter and engineer whose "Ocean of Abundance" collection utilizes Augmented Reality (AR) to support climate activism.Global Fair Reports: In-depth coverage of the successful inaugural Art Basel Qatar and the 31st edition of the LA Art Show, which supported the American Heart Association.Portraiture: The recent unveiling of Juan Fernando Bastos’ official commission of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, D.C."Our mission with this issue is to contribute meaningfully to the continued growth and preservation of contemporary art," stated Maya Ito and Carlos Benitez, Publishers of ACCA JOURNAL. "We hope these pages offer a deeper understanding of the creative forces shaping our world today."Adding to the experience, the journal offers a luxurious presentation by Lu Monteleone , including a premium black leather-bound box for a "luxurious unboxing experience," echoing the journal’s focus on exclusivity and innovation.The issue also features spotlights on rising talents Leander Claussen (acting) Mike Moosh (music/film), Pearson Nibley (model) and Clara Lobel (A Muse of Cross-Cultural Elegance) as well as cultural travel curator Masae Brittman.About ACCA JOURNAL: ACCA JOURNAL is a leading publication dedicated to the intersection of contemporary art, culture, fashion, and architectural innovation. Every story in the digital edition includes an audio component, allowing readers to engage with content seamlessly.Media Inquiries:ACCA Art and Media Company Email: acca.finearts@gmail.com Phone: (310) 876 5686

