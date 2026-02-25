Leadership Book 'No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes' by Entrepreneur Amjad Jaber to Launch March 2026

Cover of "No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes," a new leadership book by Amjad Jaber launching March 2026 during National Ethics Month. Back cover image of "No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes" by Amjad Jaber, releasing March 2026. Amjad Jaber, entrepreneur and CEO, author of No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes

A Field-Tested Framework for Integrity, Discipline, and Leadership Without Applause Timed to Launch During National Ethics Month

Drift doesn’t happen overnight. It shifts direction decision by decision until you’re somewhere you never meant to go.” — Amjad Jaber, CEO INDUS Road & Bridge, author of No Shortcuts

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, in recognition of National Ethics Month, a new leadership book is challenging the culture of shortcuts, scorekeeping, winning at any cost, and surface-level success. "No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes" introduces a grounded, field-tested framework for leadership built on what the book calls The Standard — a personal code that sharpens under pressure and holds when no one is watching.At its core, No Shortcuts examines a quiet but dangerous force in modern leadership: drift — the quiet and relentless force that erodes standards, weakens discipline, and pulls every person and system away from alignment unless it is deliberately identified and actively guarded against.The principles outlined in the book are drawn from humble beginnings, mistakes, and decades of real-world leadership. Amjad Jaber is an entrepreneur and CEO who built a major infrastructure contracting company from the ground up, delivering complex public-sector projects across major cities.Jaber writes from lived experience, navigating business and personal pressure, high-stakes decisions, team responsibility, and the long-term consequences of both discipline and drift. His philosophy was forged in real conditions, not theory.The book introduces what Jaber calls the Custodian Creed, redefining leadership as stewardship rather than performance:“I do not exist to be seen. I exist to protect what matters.… I understand that shortcuts only delay the debt that must one day be paid.… There is no way around. There is only the way through.”Rather than focusing on recognition, titles, or applause, No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes speaks to founders, executives, operators, parents, and professionals who carry responsibility quietly and want to build something durable without compromising who they are in the process.“I wrote No Shortcuts because I’ve seen what drift does,” said Jaber. “It doesn’t happen overnight. It shifts direction, decision by decision, until people find themselves somewhere they never intended to go. This book offers a standard. It can be made personal and applied wherever responsibility needs to be carried, not just in business but in life.”The book argues that integrity is a rhythm. Discipline is rooted conviction. Belief is a decision. And leadership begins long before recognition.Launching during Ethics Month reinforces its central message: ethics is not compliance. It is identity.No Shortcuts: What It Really Takes will be released in March 2026 on Amazon and through major book retailers.###"No Shortcuts: What it Really Takes" by Amjad Jaber is published by NWBT , LLC, a Dallas, TX based independent book publisher.

