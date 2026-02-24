Farm Credit Mid-America to Return $280 Million to Customer-Owners in March

Patronage distribution brings total capital returned over the past decade to more than $1.75 billion

Returning capital to our customers is a core part of who we are as a cooperative.” — Tara Durbin, Chief Lending Officer - Agriculture

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when farmers continue to navigate tight margins, elevated input costs and ongoing market uncertainty, Farm Credit Mid-America will return $280 million in net earnings to eligible customer-owners this March through its patronage program This year’s distribution brings the total amount of net earnings returned to customers over the past 10 years to more than $1.75 billion, underscoring the strength of Farm Credit Mid-America’s diverse portfolio and commitment to support farmers through both good and challenging times.Farm Credit Mid-America is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning customers are also owners. Through patronage, a portion of the cooperative’s earnings is returned to eligible customer-owners based on the level of eligible business they conduct with the Association.“Returning capital to our customers is a core part of who we are as a cooperative,” said Tara Durbin, chief lending officer of agriculture at Farm Credit Mid-America. “Our customers are managing risk every day. Patronage can be used in a variety of ways, including to help strengthen their balance sheets, improve liquidity or provide flexibility as they plan for the season ahead.”Customers commonly use patronage payments to:- Pay down operating or term debt- Offset spring input and planting costs- Reinvest in equipment, land or on-farm improvements- Strengthen working capital and financial resilienceFarm Credit Mid-America serves agricultural producers, rural homeowners and agribusinesses across Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. In addition to patronage, the cooperative invests roughly $5 million annually in rural communities through education, leadership development, youth programs and support for the next generation of agriculture.“Over the last decade, we’ve returned more than $1.75 billion directly to the people who make agriculture work,” Durbin said. “That capital stays in local communities where it supports farms, families and rural communities, which is exactly what our cooperative system was designed to do.”Patronage is an annual decision made by Farm Credit Mid-America’s board of directors. Patronage-eligible customers receive patronage that is proportionate to their transaction level with Farm Credit Mid-America.To learn more about Farm Credit Mid-America’s patronage program, eligibility requirements and customer-owner experiences, visit fcma.com/patronage

