Reuben Raucher & Blum Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Los Angeles law firm Reuben Raucher & Blum announced today that Tim Reuben, Stephen Raucher and Stephanie Blum have once again been selected to the 2026 Super Lawyers list for Southern California, and Trenton Hartzler has been named to the Southern California Rising Stars list for 2026 for the second year in a row.Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top five percent of attorneys in each state, while Rising Stars honors only 2.5 percent of attorneys who have been practicing for ten years or less.• Timothy D. Reuben (Business Litigation) Selected to Super Lawyers 2004 to 2026• Stephen L. Raucher (Business Litigation) Selected to Super Lawyers 2009 to 2026• Stephanie I. Blum ( Family Law ) Selected to 2012 to 2026• Trenton E. Hartzler (Family Law) Selected to Rising Stars 2025 to 2026Tim Reuben is a founding attorney of Reuben Raucher & Blum, bringing decades of experience in high-stakes business, real estate, and entertainment litigation. In addition to his litigation practice, Reuben also serves as a mediator through Reuben Mediation, where he draws on his extensive trial background to help parties resolve complex disputes efficiently and effectively. He is also the author of the fictional legal thriller, Tequila, a Story of Success, Love & Violence.Stephen Raucher, a seasoned business litigator , is widely respected for his work in complex commercial disputes, insurance coverage litigation, and employment matters. He serves as Chair of the Beverly Hills Bar Association's Amicus Committee, advocating on key legal issues before appellate courts.Stephanie Blum, a Certified Family Law Specialist for over 20 years, is a trusted advocate for clients facing divorce, custody, and financial disputes. Known for her strategic approach and depth of experience, she excels in guiding clients through high-stakes family law matters with precision and insight.Trenton Hartzler, selected to Rising Stars for the second consecutive year, is a talented family law attorney providing insightful and results-driven representation. His continued recognition underscores his growing reputation and commitment to excellence in family law.REUBEN RAUCHER & BLUM has earned widespread recognition as a boutique litigation and family law firm representing a broad spectrum of clients. The firm has an outstanding track record in resolving complex disputes for its clients through mediation and other settlement methods, but also has obtained multi-million dollar results, as well as total vindication and recovery of attorney’s fees when representing the defense. For more information, please visit https://www.rrbattorneys.com/

