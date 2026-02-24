Information on School Admissions for the Academic Year 2026/2027

MACAU, February 24 - Applications for admission of new students for the academic year 2026/2027 will commence on 1 March 2026. Those who seek school enrolment starting in September 2026 and fulfil the conditions for pursuing secondary, primary and pre-primary (non-first-time enrolment) education in Macao may visit the ‘A Guide to School Admission Information’ section on the Education and Youth Development Bureau website. There, they can access admission information, including grade levels open for admission, as well as links to individual school websites and application forms. Applicants are advised to read the admission regulations of their preferred schools in detail, prepare all necessary information well in advance, and submit their applications in the manner and within the application period specified by each school.

In the academic year 2026/2027, there will be 54 school units admitting secondary students and 67 school units admitting primary students. The date for collecting the school place reservation fee from new students across different educational stages should be no earlier than 13 April 2026.

To facilitate the work of school admissions, parents are requested to co-operate with schools in the relevant arrangements. If a child feels unwell or exhibits respiratory symptoms, fever, or other concerning conditions on the day of an interview/examination, they should seek medical attention promptly. The school concerned will then exercise its discretion to reschedule the interview/examination based on the actual circumstances. In other special cases, the interview/examination date may only be adjusted with the consent of the school. For enquiries about your child’s school admission or other related matters, please call 8397 2331 (secondary education) or 8397 2309 (primary and pre-primary education) during office hours.

A Guide to School Admission Information

https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/internet/Inter_main_page.jsp?id=100747&langsel=E&