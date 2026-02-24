Black Rose Awards Set for September 12 at Cal State San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO , CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Bernardino Black Cultural Foundation announces that the 34th Black Rose Awards has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 12th, at the Santos Manuel Student Union at California State University, San Bernardino.Carl M. Dameron, President of the Black Cultural Foundation, said: “We are still celebrating our Black Rose award winners, and we look forward to having you join us at this celebration of excellence in our community.”The Black Rose Awards honor outstanding individuals who have contributed to the advancement and enrichment of San Bernardino’s Black community. This prestigious event recognizes those who exemplify leadership, dedication, and service.This year’s Jim King Founders Award winners are J.W. Vines Medical Society and Foundation, which is committed to increasing the number of African American health professionals in the Inland Empire and to addressing healthcare disparities.The Dr. Juanita Scott Humanitarian of the Year Award winner is Carl M. Dameron, founder and chief creative officer of Dameron Communications and president of the Black Culture Foundation.Black Rose Awards are Alisha James, a Spanish teacher at San Bernardino High School; Alton Garrett, Jr., Managing Partner of Garrett Management Group, LLC; Anthony Morris, the Supervisor of Mobile Maintenance Teams at SBCUSD; Chache Wright, San Bernardino NAACP President; Dr. Keith Moses mentors, teaches, and advocates for young people; Jonathan Beauregard, CEO of Beauregard Family Therapy Group; Marcelino “Mars” Serna, Fontana Unified School District Board Vice President; and Tawon Green, C.E.O. & Founder, Dreams Training Facility.Tickets are $125 per person. A table that seats eight is $840. Student tickets are $75, and a student table that seats eight is $600. For tickets, go to: https://sbbcfoundation.org/black-rose-tickets /. To sponsor the Black Rose Awards, go to: https://sbbcfoundation.org/black-rose-sponsorship/ Jim King Founders AwardJ.W. Vines Medical Society and Foundation is committed to increasing the number of African American health professionals in the Inland Empire and to addressing healthcare disparities. Led by President Dr. Leita Harris and Foundation Chairman Dr. A.J. Rogers, they expand mentorship and educational programs for students from college to medical school.The society, part of the National Medical Association, has represented African American physicians in the region since 1987. Its nonprofit arm, the J.W. Vines Foundation, was established in 2001 to fund key initiatives. Programs include the Elma Vines Summer Health Academy, a Haiti medical mission, and support for student groups like PASS at California State University, San Bernardino, and AAUS at UC Riverside. They also advocate for equal education opportunities and improved patient care in the Inland Empire.Dr. Juanita Scott Humanitarian of the Year AwardCarl M. Dameron, founder and chief creative officer of Dameron Communications, has been providing community services since 1989, primarily to black organizations dedicated to serving the community. The Dameron Communications team offers PR services for nonprofit, and the staff is involved in many community-based organizations throughout the Inland Empire. Carl himself has held numerous board positions for community organizations, including The Salvation Army San Bernardino Corps and the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce.Black Rose AwardsAlisha James is a Spanish teacher at San Bernardino High School. She and a team of Black educators at the school have gone above and beyond to create opportunities for students to see themselves in excellence and to support students in being their best selves. Most recently, Alisha’s team held a Career Day featuring all-black vendors, employers, and presenters for black students on campus.Alton Garrett, Jr., has been a public servant for over 50 years. He is a distinguished leader with an impressive blend of management, government, and military expertise. He is the Managing Partner of Garrett Management Group, LLC. He also serves as a Public Appointed Member of the State of California Commission on Judicial Performance. He developed, planned, and executed primary Habitat for Humanity International special events. He earned multiple military commendations and has served as a Senior Advisor to U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer.Additional Black Rose Award winners are Anthony Morris, Carl M. Dameron, Che Wright, Dr. Keith Hosea, Jonathan Beauregard, Marcelino “Mars” Serna, and Tawon Green. All have shown dedication and achievements that deserve recognition.Anthony Morris is the Supervisor of Mobile Maintenance Teams at SBCUSD. He is a leader whose work often happens behind the scenes, but whose impact is felt in every classroom, hallway, and campus across the San Bernardino City Unified School District. He has transformed the way San Bernardino schools are maintained. His leadership has helped ensure that more than 45,000 students and staff learn and work in safe, functional, and welcoming spaces. His steady presence, high standards, and positive spirit inspire confidence.Chache Wright. During his young adult journey, Wright has been a humble force in addressing life issues in the Social Lites men’s program. A second runner-up for the title of Sir Knight, he became determined to serve others and began mentoring young men, as he had been mentored. A member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, he serves as IT Specialist and IT Ministry Coordinator. He tutored students in math for several years, and his leadership skills enabled the organization to flourish.Dr. Keith Moses has served as Board Chairman for Youth Action Project (YAP), as Executive Director of Transcendence, and as a long-time Foster & Kinship Care Education Instructor at San Bernardino Valley College. He consistently mentors, teaches, and advocates for young people navigating some of life’s most difficult challenges—homelessness, foster care, poverty, trauma, and the transition to adulthood. His programs build practical skills and inspire confidence, identity, purpose, and hope.Jonathan Beauregard. For over three decades, Jonathan has been a steadfast champion for underserved populations, dedicating his life to healing, education, and systemic change. His journey began in 1998, providing in-prison substance abuse treatment through the California Department of Corrections, at the California Institution for Women, and the California Rehabilitation Center. He founded Beauregard Family Therapy Group, a mental health organization that employs 19 staff, including 14 licensed therapists. He serves on the boards of I Am Gifted and Akoma Unity Center and is partnered with S.M.A.R.T. (Successfully Motivating African Americans through Resiliency Training).Marcelino “Mars” Serna, Fontana Unified School District Board Vice President. Serena, a lifelong advocate for youth sports and mentorship, has also served as a varsity basketball coach and CIF basketball official for over 16 years at Ramona High School and San Bernardino Valley College, and has coached local youth in basketball, baseball, and soccer. Mars also serves as an educator and advocate, and in a governance role with the Fontana Unified School District Board of Education, dedicated to ensuring equitable access and opportunity for all students.Tawon Green, C.E.O. & Founder, Dreams Training Facility. Green’s life’s work is dedicated to uplifting the San Bernardino community with purpose, integrity, and love. Growing up in an underserved neighborhood, he demonstrated resilience and opportunity with the Dreams Training Facility and years of service to youth and families. He committed himself to breaking cycles, creating safe spaces, and inspiring the next generation to chase their dreams instead of the streets.About the Black Rose AwardsThe Black Rose Awards complement Black History Month. The awards are sponsored by the Black Culture Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 1968 by a small group of people who were concerned that, “...nationwide, our school systems have not yet incorporated Black history studies into regular school curricula. Thus, all students miss the opportunity to learn more about a vital part of this country's history.”The Black Culture Foundation's purpose “...is to foster an interest and a greater understanding of Black culture, to heighten community awareness of the accomplishments of Black people, past and present, and to plan, coordinate and direct an annual Black History Month parade and related cultural activities...[and] bridge the gaps across cultural lines by bringing the local community together to celebrate this event in the spirit of unity and brotherhood.”The Black Rose Awards are the Foundation’s showcase cultural event.For more information about the Black Culture Foundation, go to: SBBCFoundation.org

