enQase Appoints Stephen Grein as Senior Vice President of Sales

Appointment strengthens enterprise sales execution and partner-led growth across regulated markets

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enQase, a pioneer in quantum security and crypto-agility, today announced the appointment of Stephen Grein as Senior Vice President of Sales.

As SVP of Sales, Grein will lead global sales strategy and execution, driving enterprise and partner-led adoption of the enQase Platform across critical infrastructure, financial services, defense, and other regulated industries.

“Stephen brings more than two decades of enterprise security sales leadership and a proven ability to scale revenue in emerging technology markets,” said Rajesh Patil, Interim CEO and CTO of enQase. “His experience selling complex security platforms into highly regulated environments will be instrumental as customers move from quantum awareness to implementation.”

Grein is an accomplished enterprise security sales leader with over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth across emerging security technologies including encryption, cloud-native platforms, AI-powered threat detection, and managed security services. He has closed multi-million-dollar deals with Fortune 1000 enterprises, federal agencies, and critical infrastructure providers across financial services, defense, telecom, and energy sectors. Throughout his career, Grein has held senior revenue leadership roles at high-growth security companies and organizations that achieved successful acquisitions.

“Quantum-safe security represents a fundamental shift in how organizations think about cryptographic risk and long-term data protection,” said Stephen Grein, SVP of Sales at enQase. “enQase delivers a practical, enterprise-ready platform that enables customers to adopt quantum-safe technologies while aligning with real-world compliance, operational, and business requirements.”

About enQase

enQase is the only USA-based, full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver crypto agility for the quantum era.

The enQase Platform enables enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt quantum-safe technologies with minimal disruption, while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience.

By combining quantum-grade hardware with software-defined control and broad interoperability, enQase aligns with NIST standards, accelerates compliance readiness, and reduces risk across data, network, and compute layers in an evolving cryptographic landscape.

For more information, please visit www.enQase.com

