- Docket Number:
- FDA-2026-D-1256
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
The purpose of this guidance is to describe considerations for generating substantial evidence of effectiveness and evidence of safety for individualized therapies based on a plausible mechanism framework. The plausible mechanism framework outlines a set of recommendations to help developers of individualized therapies generate sufficient clinical safety and efficacy data to demonstrate that a drug or biological product is safe and effective for the intended use, and that the product can be manufactured to regulatory quality standards. These data are used to support approval or licensure of an individualized therapy for a specific indication. This includes a careful evaluation of the results of nonclinical and clinical data and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) data necessary to support product quality.
Submit Comments
You can submit online or written comments on any guidance at any time (see 21 CFR 10.115(g)(5))
If unable to submit comments online, please mail written comments to:
Dockets Management
Food and Drug Administration
5630 Fishers Lane, Rm 1061
Rockville, MD 20852
All written comments should be identified with this document's docket number: FDA-2026-D-1256.