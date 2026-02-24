Vaunt Gallery and DiStefano Winery Debut Immersive Art & Wine Experience in Woodinville

WOODENVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaunt Gallery and DiStefano Winery are partnering to debut an immersive art and wine experience in Woodinville this spring. DiStefano’s highly anticipated new wine release will be unveiled inside Vaunt Gallery’s newly opened space, placing award-winning Washington wines within a curated exhibition of 25 internationally acclaimed contemporary artists.Founded by collector and curator Vince Ball, Vaunt Gallery presents painting, sculpture, glass, photography, and experimental works in a setting designed for thoughtful, spatial engagement. The collaboration reflects a shared philosophy between Ball and DiStefano founder and winemaker Mark Newton—centered on craftsmanship, intention, and long-term vision.Guests will explore the gallery while tasting DiStefano’s new release, creating a fluid experience where visual art and winemaking enhance one another. The late April launch event will bring together collectors, artists, winemakers, and community leaders, marking a defining cultural moment for the Woodinville Wine District.Together, Vaunt Gallery and DiStefano Winery aim to set a new standard for experiential releases in the Pacific Northwest, with future programming to include winemaker dinners, artist dinners, and solo exhibitions.Event Date: Late April 2026 (exact date to be announced)Location: Vaunt Gallery, Woodinville, WashingtonMore Information: vaunt-gallery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.