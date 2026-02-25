New Book Offers Practical Breast Cancer Support and Guidance for Patients and Survivors

“Handle with Care shares insights on everything from chemotherapy and reconstruction to the emotional toll, newfound strengths, sources of resilience and motivation,” said author and The CARE Project Inc. founder Carrie Madrid.

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “From the challenges of treatment to the life lessons learned, Handle with Care offers advice we wish we had known at diagnosis and explores how breast cancer has reshaped our perspectives and outlooks for the future,” said Madrid.A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, but support is available for patients facing this journey.“Think of this book as your portable support group, featuring real stories from breast cancer survivors and thrivers. Handle with Care shares insights on everything from chemotherapy and reconstruction to the emotional toll, newfound strengths, sources of resilience and motivation,” said author and The CARE Project Inc. founder Carrie Madrid “From the challenges of treatment to the life lessons learned, Handle with Care offers advice we wish we had known at diagnosis and explores how breast cancer has reshaped our perspectives and outlooks for the future,” said Madrid.She added, “Handle with Care is a vital resource not only for patients but also for their families, friends, and support networks.”Jennifer C., currently in treatment, shared, “I read Handle with Care cover to cover. The relatable stories and perspectives gave me hope and comfort, especially the section on what we don’t want to hear. I highly recommend it for anyone facing a diagnosis and their loved ones.”Handle with Care is available from major booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Google Books.All proceeds from the book benefit The CARE Project Inc., a Riverside-based nonprofit providing emotional and financial support to local breast cancer patients through survivor socials, care packages, breast forms, and wellness programs.The CARE Project, Inc.With Wisdom from the Hive Mind7177 Brockton Avenue, Ste 332Riverside, Ca 92506support@thecareprojectinc.orgFor more information, contact Carrie Madrid at cmadrid@thecareprojectinc.org or call (951) 742-7405. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Diana Jaurigue at (951) 742-7405, or visit The CARE Project, Inc.About The CARE Project Inc.The CARE Project Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to providing financial and emotional support to individuals undergoing breast cancer treatment in the local community. Through direct financial assistance and essential services, TCP aims to alleviate the burdens patients face, enabling them to focus on their healing.

