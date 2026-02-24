Dr. Cali Estes Expands Sober On Demand® Into Los Angeles With 24/7 Mental Health Companion Program

Dr. Cali Estes arrives in Los Angeles Dr. Cali Estes and Peter Distefano of The Psychedelic Furs

A city driven by performance, production schedules, deal flow, and relentless visibility, burnout has become the silent epidemic no one wants to publicly admit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Cali Estes, nationally recognized mental health disruptor and Founder of Sober On Demand, is bringing a new level of private, concierge psychological support to Los Angeles with the official launch of the 24/7 Mental Health Companion Program : a clinically supervised, around-the-clock emotional stabilization service designed for executives, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and high-performing professionals.The program expands Sober On Demand’s established concierge recovery model into full-spectrum mental health support, offering clients continuous real-time care without stepping away from their careers, brands, or public lives.“In Los Angeles, people are expected to look strong, perform strong, and stay strong — no matter what’s happening internally,” said Dr. Estes. “But anxiety doesn’t care about your deal memo. Burnout doesn’t pause for your film premiere. And emotional overwhelm doesn’t wait for your weekly therapy appointment. We built this program for the moments in between.”The Gap Hollywood Has Been IgnoringTraditional mental health care offers weekly therapy sessions. Inpatient treatment removes individuals from their lives entirely. Between those two extremes sits a dangerous gap, especially for leaders managing pressure at scale. The Mental Health Companion Program was designed to fill that gap.Clients receive:• 24/7 real-time emotional support• Anxiety and panic stabilization• Nervous system regulation techniques• Burnout containment and stress recovery• Coordination with therapists and medical teams• In-home, hotel, on-location, or travel support• Full clinical oversight and discretionMental Health Companions are certified behavioral health professionals working under licensed clinicians, providing structured support, accountability, and emotional regulation in real-world environments. All overseen by two different psychologists and a full medical team.This is not therapy replacement. It is therapeutic integration.And in Los Angeles, that distinction matters.Built for High-Performance LifestylesLos Angeles is home to founders scaling startups, studio executives managing multimillion-dollar productions, athletes under contract pressure, touring musicians, creators navigating public scrutiny, and entrepreneurs carrying entire companies on their shoulders.The common denominator? Performance without pause.Dr. Estes has spent over two decades working with high-profile clients who require confidentiality, flexibility, and results-driven care. Sober On Demandpreviously redefined concierge addiction recovery by bringing detox and sober companions directly to clients’ homes, private estates, and luxury accommodations.The Mental Health Companion Program is the next evolution.“We don’t pull you out of your life,” Dr. Estes explained. “We stabilize you inside of it.”Discretion at the Highest LevelPrivacy is not a feature — it is the foundation.The Los Angeles expansion ensures Mental Health Companions are available 24/7, including nights, weekends, holidays, and travel schedules. Services are delivered discreetly in private residences, executive suites, production locations, and remote environments worldwide.For clients in the public eye, visibility is optional. Confidentiality is mandatory.Addressing the Burnout Epidemic in Entertainment and Executive CultureBurnout has reached unprecedented levels in high-demand industries. Creative pressure, deal negotiations, long production days, investor expectations, public criticism, and nonstop digital access create a nervous system that never resets.Left untreated, chronic stress escalates into anxiety disorders, depression, emotional dysregulation, substance misuse, or executive decision fatigue.The Mental Health Companion model intervenes before crisis.By providing continuous stabilization, grounding strategies, and structured emotional containment, the program protects both mental well-being and professional performance.How the Program WorksThe Los Angeles rollout includes a structured intake process:1. Clinical mental health assessment2. Personalized stabilization and performance plan3. Companion matching based on personality and lifestyle fit4. Continuous 24/7 support with licensed clinical oversightThe result is high-touch, customized mental health care delivered in real time, not weeks later.A West Coast Expansion With National ReachWhile headquartered nationally, Sober On Demandis strategically expanding its presence in Los Angeles as demand grows among executives and industry professionals seeking alternatives to traditional outpatient therapy or inpatient hospitalization.The Mental Health Companion Program is now available throughout Los Angeles County and surrounding areas, with national and international deployment upon request.About Dr. Cali EstesDr. Cali Estes is a nationally recognized addiction and mental health expert, performance strategist, and founder of Sober On Demand. She has worked with executives, entertainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs for over 20 years, specializing in concierge behavioral health, emotional regulation, and high-performance recovery models.Known for challenging outdated treatment structures, Dr. Estes has built Sober On Demandinto a leading concierge behavioral health organization delivering private, customized care nationwide and globally.About Sober On DemandSober On Demandprovides executive-level behavioral health services, including concierge detox, sober companions, mental health therapy, performance stabilization programs, and 24/7 clinical support. The organization is known for discretion, clinical oversight, and high-touch care tailored to each client’s needs.The new Mental Health Companion Program marks a significant expansion into full-spectrum emotional stabilization services designed specifically for high-performing individuals navigating extreme pressure.Media ContactSober On DemandPhone: 1-800-706-0318Website: https://soberondemand.com/mental-health/ Email: caliestes2015@gmail.com

Dr. Cali Estes explains burnout in celebrities and executives

