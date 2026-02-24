PM Insights and IPO Prophet Partner to Deliver End-to-End Analytics from Private Markets to IPO Price Discovery

Data integration between IPO Prophet and PM Insights brings pre-IPO valuations and Day-1 trading intelligence together for the first time.

By working with PM Insights, we are able to provide the context of where a company has been in the private markets, which is critical for determining where its price is going on IPO day and beyond.” — Dave Berlin, Founder of IPO Prophet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PM Insights, a leading independent data provider for venture-backed private companies, and IPO Prophet, a quantitative analytics firm specializing in IPO trading signals, today announced a strategic partnership. The alliance between the two provides investors with an unprecedented, end-to-end view of companies’ performance from their private market roots to their public market debuts.By combining PM Insights’ deep private secondary market data with IPO Prophet’s analytics on early IPO trading behavior and volatility, the partnership creates a seamless data bridge. Investors can now track a company's valuation trajectory and institutional sentiment long before the opening bell, then leverage high-precision analytics to optimize their entry during the IPO."Our clients have been asking for this," said Nicholas Fusco, CEO of PM Insights. "After owning a private company for years leading into an IPO, the first day of trading could have a considerable impact on an overall position’s performance. Integrating IPO Prophet’s capabilities with our own gives clients the full picture."PM Insights provides daily transparency into the market for 2,000+ venture-backed private companies, enabling investors to track, benchmark, and value companies utilizing $500B+ of proprietary transaction-related data.IPO Prophet complements this by bringing structure to the critical transition from private valuation to public price discovery. The platform applies a quantitative framework designed specifically to interpret early IPO trading behavior — including opening auction dynamics, initial liquidity formation, and momentum characteristics — transforming raw volatility into systematic signals and market context.Rather than treating IPOs as extensions of seasoned equities, IPO Prophet analyzes them as a distinct, event-driven asset class. Its analytics quantify:● Early-session momentum persistence● Liquidity absorption and order-flow intensity● Downside behavior during price discovery● Regime-level strength of the broader IPO marketHistorical data demonstrates that structured interpretation of early volatility can materially improve trade timing, risk management, and capital deployment decisions during the IPO window. This collaboration between PM Insights and IPO Prophet creates a continuous analytical framework across two historically opaque phases of capital formation — private secondary markets and early public market price discovery.“Our goal is to remove the guesswork from IPO trading,” said Dave Berlin, Founder of IPO Prophet. “By working with PM Insights, we are able to provide the context of where a company has been in the private markets, which is critical for determining where its price is going on IPO day and beyond.”PM Insights and IPO Prophet customers can subscribe to pre- and post-IPO signal data, market oscillators, and critical pre-IPO valuation and liquidity context, all on a single platform. Both services now offer integrated API access, enabling quantitative teams to build sophisticated strategies that track the seamless transition from private markets to public debuts.The collaboration merges PM Insights’ coverage of institutional secondary activity with the IPO Prophet platform’s 13-year dataset of 800+ IPOs. This combined intelligence provides predictive analysis for high-profile private companies which may list, such as Anthropic, Databricks, and SpaceX, offering investors a clearer perspective on expected timing and likely market reception.PM Insights is the leading independent data provider for mid-to-late stage venture-backed private companies. Through exclusive agreements with top-tier broker-dealers and secondary desks, the firm delivers pricing, valuations, sector benchmarks, and liquidity analytics to institutional investors. www.pminsights.com IPO Prophet is a Denver-based quantitative analytics firm focused on IPO markets. The team brings 70+ years of combined institutional investment experience and has developed proprietary trading signals, the IPO Market Oscillator, and execution frameworks for professional investors. www.ipoprophet.com

