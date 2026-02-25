Brent Cornish Releases Second Book, Renew, Refresh, Reload, Offering Message of Restoration and Hope

Christian author Brent Cornish releases his second book focused on spiritual renewal, hope, and rebuilding faith in difficult seasons.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ordained minister and author Brent Cornish announces the release of his second book, Renew, Refresh, Reload, a powerful and timely message centered on spiritual renewal, restoration, and rediscovering purpose in challenging seasons of life.

Following his first book, Living in the Flow of Favor & Faith, Cornish continues his journey of faith with a deeper and more personal work. Renew, Refresh, Reload was written during a season of reflection and spiritual recalibration, where he learned that sometimes God calls us not to push harder—but to pause, be restored, and prepare for what’s next.

In this new release, Cornish addresses spiritual fatigue, emotional pressure, and the quiet battles believers face behind the scenes. Through transparent reflection and faith-based encouragement, he reminds readers that renewal is not weakness—it is preparation. The book challenges individuals to allow God to renew their strength, refresh their spirit, and reload them for their next assignment.

“As believers, we often try to move forward without allowing God to restore what life has drained,” Cornish says. “This book is about learning to rest in God’s presence so you can be renewed in your purpose.”

Renew, Refresh, Reload is available for purchase directly through Brent Cornish’s website at a-firm-foundation.com.

About the Author
Brent Cornish is an ordained minister with more than 20 years of experience sharing the message of God’s faithfulness. A devoted husband, father of four, and grandfather, Brent’s life reflects a steady commitment to trusting God in every season. He is the author of Living in the Flow of Favor & Faith and now Renew, Refresh, Reload, his second book focused on spiritual restoration and renewed purpose.

Publisher Information
Walk By Faith Publishing is committed to helping faith-driven authors bring impactful messages to life through professional editing, publishing, distribution, and media outreach services. The company partners with authors who desire to inspire, uplift, and transform lives through powerful storytelling and truth-centered content.

For more information about Walk By Faith Publishing, visit www.wbyf.site.

Preachers in the Pain | Brent Cornish & Ken Daughty

