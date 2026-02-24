MOPIC Launches ‘HoloGlass,’ Turning iPhone Screens into Glasses-Free 3D with a Single Attachment

CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOPIC Co., Ltd., a glasses-free 3D technology company, has launched ‘HoloGlass,’ a screen protector-type 3D solution with an integrated 3D lens that transforms smartphone screens into immersive glasses-free 3D. HoloGlass is supplied to business partners, enabling them to deliver glasses-free 3D experiences to end users.

- Hybrid structure solves ‘2D image degradation’… Full lineup established up to iPhone 17

The key feature of ‘HoloGlass’ is its hybrid structure, based on MOPIC’s proprietary ultra-precise 3D lens design technology. This structure preserves full-resolution 2D image quality during normal use and seamlessly enables immersive glasses-free 3D when the dedicated app is activated.

HoloGlass is available for the iPhone 14, 15, and 16 series, as well as the latest iPhone 17 series, providing a complete lineup.

- Real-time 3D conversion for 2D YouTube videos… World's first ‘real-time 3D preview’ support

The dedicated app ‘MOPIC’ provides real-time 3D conversion not only for existing 3D content but also for photos and videos shot with smartphones, as well as streaming platforms such as YouTube.

It also supports the world’s first ‘Real-time 3D Preview’ feature, allowing users to view the smartphone camera’s live feed in stereoscopic 3D in real time. This enables intuitive 3D content creation without the need for expensive professional equipment.

- Samsung Electronics-backed technology accelerates global B2B market expansion

MOPIC, a spin-off from Samsung Electronics' internal venture (C-Lab) in 2015, has established strong technological capabilities, including in-house development of glasses-free 3D hardware and image processing algorithms. Building on this foundation, the company is currently supplying SDKs (Software Development Kits) featuring real-time conversion and 3D preview technology to global telecommunications companies, OTT providers, and game developers, while expanding collaborations.

A MOPIC representative stated, “HoloGlass is the optimal solution enabling companies to introduce glasses-free 3D services at a reasonable cost,” adding, “We expect it to drive the popularization of 3D content across various industries, as it allows users to experience 3D technology at a cost comparable to protective glass.”

MOPIC also announced its participation in the Global Sources Hong Kong exhibition this April 2026 (Booth 7P02), where it will actively pursue partnerships with global distributors and industry partners.



Learn more at : www.mopiclabs.com

Address : 1104 & 1105 - B Building, 66 Beolmal-Ro, Dongan-Gu, Anyang-Si, Gyeonggi-Do 14058, Korea

