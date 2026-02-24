LSU Graduate and National AT&T Top Performer Coel Reif Promoted to Lead Tallahassee Expansion

Coel Reif earns promotion to lead the AT&T campaign in Tallahassee, FL, after national sales rankings and executive leadership development.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coel Reif has been promoted to lead the AT&T campaign in Tallahassee, Florida, where he will also open and operate his own independently managed business. The transition, scheduled for the end of February, follows a period of nationally recognized sales performance and structured leadership development.Reif’s promotion reflects a strategic expansion into the Tallahassee market and recognizes his consistent performance, operational readiness, and demonstrated leadership capacity.From LSU Business Student to National Sales LeaderBefore entering the telecommunications sales field full-time, Reif studied business at Louisiana State University. His academic background provided a working understanding of management principles, finance, and business strategy, which later supported his performance in a competitive sales environment.After joining the sales team, Reif quickly distinguished himself through measurable results. Within his first eight months, he generated six-figure commissions, signaling both production strength and consistency. Rather than relying on short-term spikes, his numbers reflected sustained execution over time.His early success positioned him as a high-performing representative within the AT&T campaign structure, opening the door to additional responsibility and leadership training. His performance metrics consistently exceeded campaign benchmarks, reinforcing his readiness for expanded responsibility.National Recognition on the AT&T Fiber CampaignReif’s performance on the AT&T Fiber campaign earned national attention within internal performance rankings. He ranked as the top-performing representative in the country in three separate weeks, a distinction that highlights repeat achievement rather than a single peak period.In addition to ranking at the top nationally, Reif was invited to present during a national internal AT&T meeting. During that session, he provided insight into his approach to goal tracking, customer communication, and performance accountability. His presentation focused on measurable strategies and practical execution methods that contributed to his results.The invitation reflected recognition not only of sales production but also of his ability to articulate repeatable systems for success. The acknowledgment also reflected his sustained dedication to advancing the campaign’s performance standards.Leadership Development Through Executive MentorshipBeyond performance metrics, Reif worked closely with NOLA Management Group ’s President and Vice President to strengthen his leadership and operational skills. That mentorship included exposure to financial oversight, campaign management, budgeting, and organizational development.Through this process, Reif transitioned from focusing solely on personal production to understanding broader market strategy and team performance. He participated in discussions involving revenue forecasting, expansion planning, and leadership training systems.This phase of development prepared him for the responsibilities associated with launching and overseeing operations in a new region. It also provided hands-on experience in decision-making processes that directly impact market growth and team scalability.Expansion into Tallahassee, FloridaReif’s promotion includes the transfer to Tallahassee at the end of February, where he will lead the local AT&T campaign and establish his business.In his new role, he will oversee:● Campaign execution and performance tracking● Recruitment and training of new representatives● Daily operational management● Financial accountability and growth planningThe Tallahassee expansion represents a continuation of a model that emphasizes internal leadership development. By promoting from within, the company reinforces a progression path from representative to market leader for individuals who demonstrate both performance and readiness. Reif’s move to Florida marks a shift from individual contributor to organizational head within his local market. The expansion gives him the responsibility to replicate proven systems in a new geographic market.Building a Performance-Driven Team CultureAs the local head of the AT&T campaign, Reif will focus on developing a structured, accountable team environment. His leadership approach centers on measurable benchmarks, consistent skill development, and disciplined execution.Colleagues describe him as methodical in tracking performance data and proactive in seeking feedback. His record suggests a leadership style grounded in preparation, repetition, and measurable improvement.In Tallahassee, he will implement systems similar to those that supported his own advancement, including structured onboarding, performance reviews, and goal-oriented training sessions.A Career Milestone Backed by Measurable ResultsReif’s trajectory reflects a progression built on documented achievements:● Six-figure commissions within eight months of joining the sales team● Three separate weeks ranked as the top-performing AT&T Fiber representative in the country● Invitation to present insights during a national internal AT&T meeting● Direct mentorship under executive leadership to develop business and financial management skillsThese milestones formed the basis for his promotion and market transfer. His advancement illustrates a shift from production excellence to leadership responsibility, supported by hands-on executive training and operational exposure.Looking AheadThe Tallahassee transfer will take place at the end of February, marking the official beginning of Reif’s leadership tenure in Florida. Initial priorities include establishing office infrastructure, onboarding team members, and coordinating campaign rollout strategies. The launch of his business signals a new phase focused on regional growth, team development, and long-term market sustainability.Reif’s progression from LSU business student to nationally ranked representative and now market leader highlights a path defined by measurable performance, mentorship, and operational readiness. His appointment to lead the Tallahassee AT&T campaign reflects recognition of consistent achievement and preparedness to manage expansion efforts in a new market.About NOLA Management Group Inc.NOLA Management Group Inc. is a Louisiana-based sales and marketing firm that partners with nationally recognized telecommunications brands to execute customer acquisition campaigns. The company focuses on face-to-face engagement strategies and emphasizes measurable performance, leadership development, and operational accountability. Visit https://nolamanagementgroup.com/ for more information.

