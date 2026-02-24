Rising Star Executives Announces Fort Myers Business Opening Led by Windsor Semexant

Windsor Semexant launches a new Rising Star Executives business in Fort Myers, FL, on March 2, focused on leadership growth and community impact.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Star Executives today announced the upcoming opening of a new business in Fort Myers, Florida, led by Windsor Semexant. Semexant will begin operations on March 2, 2026, marking a significant milestone as he expands the company’s reach in Southwest Florida.The new location is part of Rising Star Executives’ continued development and reflects both leadership initiative and a focus on community impact through opportunity creation and team advancement.A Personal Journey to LeadershipWindsor Semexant grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the son of two immigrant parents. His mother, originally from Puerto Rico, and his father, from Venezuela, modeled hard work and determination throughout his upbringing.Semexant was raised in church, where his father served as a pastor, and he also observed entrepreneurial drive firsthand. His father’s entrepreneurial mindset and his mother’s progression helped shape his understanding of work ethic and opportunity. His mother, in particular, went from cleaning hotels to management and later running her own decorating business and contracting with a bulk terminal.Semexant credits his faith and his parents’ example for shaping his values and approach to work. He says the motivation to help others stems from his lifelong involvement in ministry and his desire to create purpose-driven opportunities for people around him.Purpose and Professional GrowthSemexant’s decision to build a business with Rising Star Executives was influenced by the alignment between his personal values and the company’s model of developing talent. After more than a year of training, he is preparing to open the Fort Myers business with goals centered on resource expansion and leadership development.“I love what I do because it gives me purpose,” said Semexant. “The fact that I can work for a purpose bigger than myself and create financial freedom for my family is what motivates me.”He has set specific objectives for his first year in business, including promoting four external deals that will broaden his team’s impact and support sustained growth in the region.Community Impact and Future VisionIn addition to business development, Semexant has a long-term goal of establishing a charity with international reach. His aim is to create a platform that supports families globally and contributes to community well-being beyond local markets.Semexant sees the Fort Myers location as a starting point for broader impact: “It’s remarkable how this opportunity allows young people like me to step into an entrepreneurial role in less than a year,” he said. “Now, at 21, I can build and develop people to create their own financial freedom.”He hopes his journey will inspire others to step outside their comfort zones and pursue their goals with perseverance.Invitation to the CommunitySemexant and the team at Rising Star Executives invite the Fort Myers community to engage and explore opportunities for professional growth and development. The opening of this location represents both a professional achievement and a commitment to supporting individuals in building purposeful careers.Semexant encourages others who are seeking direction or personal advancement to take action and remain persistent: “You only fail when you stop trying. Just don’t stop trying.”

