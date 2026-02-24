Timor-Leste Holds First Meeting of ASEAN Chairship National Organization Council

Tue. 24 of February of 2026, 10:19h

Timor-Leste today convened the inaugural meeting of the ASEAN Chairship National Organizing Council (ACNOC) at the Ministry of Finance, marking a critical step in preparing for the country’s ASEAN Chairship in 2029. In accordance with the ASEAN Charter’s provision on the alphabetical rotation of the Chairmanship, ASEAN Foreign Ministers, at their recent ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, agreed in principle that Timor-Leste will assume the ASEAN Chair in 2029, following its admission as the 11th Member State on 26 October 2025. The ACNOC has been established as a dedicated, high-level inter-ministerial mechanism to enable Timor-Leste to fulfil these responsibilities in a coherent, well-planned, and sustainable manner.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of Timor-Leste and Chair of ACNOC, underscored the importance of strong inter-ministerial coordination and disciplined implementation of the Council’s decisions and approved plans to ensure that Timor-Leste fully meets its responsibilities as ASEAN Chair. He emphasized that ACNOC will serve as the central whole-of-government mechanism for coordination and long-term institutional strengthening in the lead-up to 2029.

The Council discussed and approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) for fourteen (14) operational subcommittees covering key areas including, among others, agenda and content, protocol and ceremonies, logistics and transport, human resources, training and volunteers. The ToRs define the leadership for each sector and subcommittee, set clear mandates and performance indicators, and establish procedures for ensuring accountability and alignment with national priorities.

The Annual Workplan 2026 for ACNOC was also reviewed and endorsed. This “Foundation Phase” plan sets out the key actions and timelines to be delivered by the end of the year, including: completion of a comprehensive baseline assessment across five sectors (infrastructure, human resources, security, communications and finance/operations); preparation of a four‑year Chairship Action Plan up to 2030; initiation of critical infrastructure design and planning; and the launch of Wave 1 training for an initial cohort of core officials.

The meeting also reviewed a Zero‑Draft Baseline Assessment Report providing the first comprehensive analysis of Timor‑Leste’s current readiness to host and chair ASEAN in 2029. The draft highlights strong political commitment, functional ASEAN institutional foundations and positive bilateral relations with all ASEAN Member States as key strengths, while identifying critical gaps in areas such as airport and venue infrastructure, hotel capacity, trained officials, and logistical and operational systems. These findings will guide future investments, capacity‑building and partner engagement, with the final Baseline Assessment and four‑year plan to be completed by June 2026.

ACNOC is organized across three levels: the Council, presided over by the Prime Minister, provides strategic direction and political oversight; the Executive Committee, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, manages operational implementation and monitoring; and the National ASEAN Secretariat serves as the permanent coordination center and institutional memory, ensuring integration with existing ASEAN mechanisms and government structures. Subcommittees are expected to hold their first meetings by the end of March 2026, and to commence regular monthly and quarterly reporting under ACNOC’s monitoring framework.

The establishment and first meeting of ACNOC demonstrate Timor-Leste’s determination to pursue a well‑organized, evidence‑based and integrated approach to its ASEAN Chairship, strengthening national institutions, deepening cooperation with ASEAN partners and development partners, and ensuring sustained and credible regional engagement before, during and after 2029.