New episode of Government Page TV Show dedicated to National Liberation Fighters

Tue. 24 of February of 2026, 11:23h

The Minister of National Liberation Combatants Affairs, Gil da Costa Monteiro “Oan Soru,” participated today, February 24th, 2026, in the recording of a new episode of the “Government Page” TV show, dedicated to public policies for National Liberation Combatants.

The interview focused on the Ministry's main priorities, namely registering and updating the database of National Liberation Combatants, granting pensions and benefits provided for by law, and providing social support, health, education, and socioeconomic inclusion programmes for veterans and their families.

During the recording, topics related to the preservation and enhancement of the historical memory of the national liberation struggle were also addressed, including research, archiving, and historical dissemination; the construction of memorials; and the holding of official ceremonies of public recognition, in coordination with the competent authorities.

The Minister also highlighted his Ministry's role in the design, implementation, coordination, and evaluation of public policies for the sector approved by the Council of Ministers, as well as in promoting mechanisms for collaboration with other Government agencies on related matters.

Promoted by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Agio Pereira, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste and the national media to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens' access to information on the Executive's key decisions and policies.

Presented by Nélia Chaves and executive produced by Ika Moniz, Government Page TV Show is a space for institutional dialogue focused on the public interest, ensuring the population’s access to the Government’s main actions and decisions.

Today's episode, featuring the Minister of National Liberation Combatants Affairs, will be broadcast shortly on RTTL and on the Government's digital platforms and social media channels.

All episodes that have already been broadcast are available on the YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE