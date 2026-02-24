Construction to Begin on Williams & Russell Affordable Homeownership Project in Portland

W&R Affordable Homeownership Project Entry to Homes of the W&R Affordable Homeownership Project Ariel Rendering of The Williams & Russell Project Solar Panels on W&R Affordable Homeownership Project

The Project Moves Forward with Active Community Input, Completed Environmental Remediation, and a Focus on Reinvestment in Displaced Communities

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Williams & Russell Community Development Corporation in partnership with Adre, a socially responsible real estate development firm, today announced that construction is set to begin on its affordable homeownership development in Portland, an initiative designed to expand wealth-building opportunities for first-time homebuyers and communities historically displaced by urban renewal.

The Williams & Russell Project is a collective effort to rebuild and restore a historically Black community in North Portland through community-centered reparative development. It is located on a 1.7-acre vacant block at North Russell Street and North Williams Avenue - land that was once home to a thriving Black community before it was taken by Emanuel Hospital and the City of Portland through eminent domain during urban renewal efforts in the early 1970s.

Williams & Russell CDC has also secured an additional parcel immediately north of the current project, spanning a half block between NE Knott Street and NE Graham Street, bringing the total project site to 2.99 acres. The property is intended for the future expansion of affordable homeownership opportunities.

The homeownership development will be part of a larger mixed-use community that models inclusive, community-informed development, serving a critical role as housing shortages dominate the national conversation and emphasizing homeownership as a long-term wealth-building tool.

The development team has now completed a pre-construction environmental remediation of the deeply contaminated site, paving the way for construction. The cleanup, which cost nearly $8 million and was funded by Legacy Health, underscored the scale of investment and sustained community advocacy required to transform contaminated land into developable parcels. The property was remediated under an agreement with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) that clears it safe for redevelopment and future occupancy.

The design process was shaped by community engagement, including in-person workshops and input from the Portland Housing Center, a nonprofit that helps Portlanders buy their homes. In 2021, Adre commissioned a Black community focus group survey in partnership with the Center. Feedback from 140 respondents showed strong preferences for backyards, three-bedroom homes, and inner NE Portland locations, with affordability and market competition cited as key barriers. The findings informed site layout, unit size, and amenities, ensuring the development reflects lived experiences and needs.

“Our engagement survey with the community has been essential to shaping the project, ensuring it reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of those who used to call this neighborhood home,” said Anyeley Hallová, CEO and Founder, Adre. “This is both a restorative and environmental justice project, a powerful symbol of what’s possible when we invest in healing not just places, but people.”

In addition, down payment assistance will be provided by Portland Housing Bureau (PHB) directly to buyers who qualify under Portland’s Preference Policy, supporting eligible first-time homebuyers and making homeownership attainable.

“Portland Housing Center is proud to invest in a development shaped by deep community feedback, bringing future homeowners - especially those with ties to this neighborhood - back to reclaim a place they once called home, “said Dana Fuller Shephard, Executive Director of Portland Housing Center and board member, Williams & Russell CDC.”

The project supports Gov. Tina Kotek’s goal to build 36,000 new homes per year in Oregon, a key part of Oregon’s Housing Production Office strategy to address the state's housing crisis. By prioritizing homeownership for historically displaced communities, it advances both housing supply and equity.

“We’ve worked closely with the community to shape a development that restores opportunity and creates lasting pathways to generational wealth,” said Azalea Renfield, chief executive officer of Williams & Russell CDC. “This is a testament to the power of a community-driven progress, strengthening the bonds that hold us together. It is the framework of reparative development that makes this happen. This is no ordinary development.”

The W&R Affordable Homeownership project includes 20 townhomes for sale - 10 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom homes. Four homes include an accessible, ground-floor living unit attached to the two-story home above, bringing the total to 24 dwelling units. Each of the 20 townhomes has its own on-site parking stall and a private outdoor back patio. Crucially, this “missing middle housing” will offer home ownership to low- and moderate-income multigenerational families and individuals, helping close Portland’s racial wealth gap.

The project is targeting 40% BIPOC-owned, Women-owned, and Emerging Small Business participation in its development, design, and construction. The project will achieve Earth Advantage Platinum sustainability certification and at least 80% of the homes are projected to meet Net Zero Energy through the project’s use of 115 kW rooftop solar panels and highly energy-efficient design.

The Williams & Russell Project has been recognized with an International Award of Excellence from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH), for its innovative process. The Homeownership project timeline from the initial design phase through to completion is expected to run from October 2023 - February 2027.

The $16.4 million project is supported by public and private sources including Oregon Housing & Community Services (OHCS), Oregon Community Foundation (OCF), Prosper Portland, Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF), Portland Housing Bureau, Meyer Memorial Trust, and OnPoint Community Credit Union.

Adre is leading a team of strong industry experts to drive the project’s success and reflect the lens of design excellence, social equity and environmental sustainability. The expanded team includes LEVER Architecture, Knot Studio, Valar Consulting Engineering, Vega Civil Engineering, Coles & Betts Environmental Consulting, Jensen Hughes, M.Thrailkill.Architect, RDH Building Science, Earth Advantage, and Colas Construction.

Williams & Russell CDC

The Williams & Russell CDC is a community-centered nonprofit whose mission is to keep the Black community engaged in the development and ongoing management of the Williams & Russell Project. Their board comprises members from community nonprofits, Black businesses, and families who were displaced by the Legacy hospital expansion. https://www.williamsrussellcdc.org

About Adre

Adre is a visionary leader in socially responsible real estate development that supports community, creates new pathways for prosperity, and builds new realities. Their mission-based market work is intentionally designed to benefit both their clients and the broader community. Their projects include affordable housing, mixed-use developments, and facilities for mission-driven organizations, with a focus on triple-bottom-line returns. Adre serves as both a full-service real estate developer and an agent of social progress.

https://www.adre.dev

