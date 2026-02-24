Digital Dental Assistant Academy Launches to Close the Digital Dentistry Skills Gap

Digital Dental Assistant Academy

New Education Platform Equips Dental Assistants to Lead Technology Adoption and Accelerate Practice Performance

Dental assistants are the engine behind modern workflows. When they’re trained properly, adoption accelerates, efficiency improves, and practices see measurable return on their investment.” — DDAA Co-founder and CEO Wayne Glassoff

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital dentistry accelerates across the profession, many practices are investing heavily in intraoral scanners, 3D printers, CAD/CAM systems, and digital treatment planning software, however many of them struggle to implement them effectively. The Digital Dental Assistant Academy (DDAA) launches March 1, 2026 , with a focused mission: close the growing skills gap between digital technology investment and real-world clinical execution.Founded by digital dentistry educators and industry leaders Wayne Glassoff; Rochelle Foote, DA; and Chelsea Homire, EFDA; DDAA is the first structured education platform built specifically to train dental assistants in digital workflow implementation, not just theory.“Practices invest heavily in digital systems, but without structured team training, those investments stall,” says DDAA Co-founder and CEO Wayne Glassoff. “Dental assistants are the engine behind modern workflows. When they’re trained properly, adoption accelerates, efficiency improves, and practices see measurable return on their investment.”Moving Beyond Traditional Continuing EducationWhile most continuing education focuses on clinical concepts or product demonstrations, DDAA centers on workflow integration inside real practices.DDAA offerings include:•Comprehensive digital dentistry training programs•Step-by-step workflows for scanners, 3D printing, and digital production•On-demand online courses and structured learning paths•Live virtual training and hands-on, in-office education•Career development and certification pathways for dental assistants•Resources designed for both dental assistants and dental practice ownersUnlike traditional CE platforms, DDAA emphasizes operational execution to ensure teams can immediately apply what they learn chairside and in production environments.“In many cases, dental assistants are expected to manage digital systems without structured education,” says DDAA Co-founder and CMO Rochelle Foote. “We created DDAA to professionalize that training. DDAA elevates the role of dental assistants across the profession. When assistants are equipped with confidence and competence, practices operate differently.”Built for the Modern Dental EconomyDigital dentistry is no longer optional for competitive practices. As adoption expands, the operational burden increasingly falls on dental assistants.“Technology is evolving faster than most training models,” says DDAA Co-founder and Dean of Education Chelsea Homire, EFDA. “Our goal is to give assistants clear, structured education that translates directly into clinical confidence and workflow consistency. When assistants feel supported, and understand the systems, practices thrive and patients ultimately benefit.”DDAA serves:•Dental assistants pursuing career advancement•Dentists investing in digital technology adoption•DSOs and group practices scaling workflows•Dental manufacturers and distributors supporting clinical success•Dental schools and training programs preparing future teamsThe academy combines clinical training with business education to create a scalable ecosystem supporting the digital transformation of dentistry.Industry Collaboration and StandardizationDDAA launches with a strong focus on industry collaboration, partnering with manufacturers, educators, and technology leaders to develop standardized training resources designed to improve adoption across the dental ecosystem.Through partnerships, live events, webinars, and collaborative curriculum development, DDAA aims to serve as a centralized hub connecting innovation with clinical execution.DDAA officially launches March 1, 2026. Dental professionals can learn more and explore membership options at: www.theddaa.com Digital Dental Assistant Academy (DDAA) is an education and training platform dedicated to advancing dental assistants and dental teams through structured digital dentistry education. Built for dental assistants by dental assistants, DDAA provides practical, implementation-focused training that helps practices integrate technology efficiently while expanding professional growth opportunities for clinical team members.

