EmpowerHer Journey Hosts Chicago Tea Party to Support Single Mothers and Women Entrepreneurs

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmpowerHer Journey, a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting single mothers through financial, educational, and entrepreneurial support, is proud to announce its upcoming Chicago Tea Party networking and fundraising event.The Chicago Tea Party will bring together local mothers, women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community supporters for an elegant afternoon of connection, empowerment, and purpose.Event Details:Date: March 22, 2026Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PMLocation: The Private Foundation – Chicago, ILTickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowerher-journey-womens-tea-fundraiser-tickets-1983778406616?aff=oddtdtcreator This event is designed to create a powerful space for mothers and women in business to connect, collaborate, and build supportive relationships while raising awareness and funding for single mothers in need throughout the Chicago area. Funds raised from this event will directly support EmpowerHer Journey’s mission to provide grants and assistance to underprivileged single mothers for business, education, childcare, housing, and essential needs.Founder Italia Tornabene states: “When a single mother rises, an entire generation rises with her. The Chicago Tea Party is more than an event - it is a movement to create financial stability, community, and opportunity for women who refuse to give up.”Media representatives are invited to attend, cover the event, and interview the founder and attendees.For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: @empowerherjourneyinc.com or +16468547993.About EmpowerHer Journey: EmpowerHer Journey is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering single mothers through tailored financial support, business grants, mentorship, and community resources.

