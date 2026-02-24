Student-Led Nonprofit Empathy in Medicine Initiative Launches National Chapter for High School and College Students

New program equips high school and college students with practical toolkits to build empathy-focused clubs driving healthcare communication impact nationwide

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Empathy in Medicine Initiative (EMI) , a student-founded nonprofit dedicated to advancing empathy and communication in healthcare, today announced the launch of its Student Chapter Program - a structured framework enabling high school and college students across the country to establish EMI chapters that drive empathy-centered initiatives in their schools and communities.While research consistently links physician empathy to better patient outcomes and reduced medical errors, few pathways exist for students interested in healthcare to develop these critical interpersonal skills before entering medical training. EMI’s new chapter program addresses this gap by giving students a turnkey system to launch clubs and initiatives focused on patient-centered communication.Each chapter receives access to practical toolkits and templates - including meeting and event guides, communication training scripts, and workshop curricula - designed to make launching and operating a chapter straightforward. Chapter activities include communication skills workshops, empathy-focused events and activities, and community education and service projects tied to patient-centered communication.“Too many students want to do meaningful healthcare-related service and leadership, but they do not have a clear structure to start,” said Kevin Lin, founder of the Empathy in Medicine Initiative and a student at Great Neck South High School in Great Neck, New York. “Our chapter program gives high school and college students a practical toolkit to launch empathy-focused clubs and projects that create measurable impact in their schools and communities.”The program launches amid strong early demand. EMI’s platform currently has 233 registered users and has received 73 chapter applications, with 69 pending reviews - signaling significant interest from students nationwide seeking structured ways to contribute to healthcare communication improvement. The Student Chapter Program offers ambitious students a structured, ethical pathway to build leadership experience, community service records, and measurable impact - all connected to one of healthcare’s most evidence-backed priorities: effective provider-patient communication. The program is open to high school and college students at institutions across the United States.Students, educators, and community leaders interested in starting or supporting an EMI chapter can learn more, access resources, and submit applications at empathyinmedicine.org.About the Empathy in Medicine InitiativeThe Empathy in Medicine Initiative (EMI) is a student-led nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting empathy, compassion, and effective communication in healthcare. Founded by Kevin Lin at Great Neck South High School in Great Neck, New York, EMI provides educational resources, training materials, and a national chapter program that empowers students to lead initiatives improving patient-centered communication in their schools and communities. For more information, visit empathyinmedicine.org.Media Contact:

