Mstone Partners Healthcare Joins Global Efforts to Raise Awareness for Rare Disease Day

HONG KONG, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mstone Partners Healthcare (“Mstone”), a Hong Kong-based entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, is proud to join the global community of patients, families, caregivers, and healthcare providers in raising awareness for rare diseases. Through its platform business model, Mstone manages a portfolio of companies with demonstrated expertise in the rare orphan pediatric space. Among these companies is Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLYX), recently listed on Nasdaq and focused on developing therapies for rare pediatric lysosomal storage disorders, as well as Liberyx Therapeutics Limited, which develops treatments for rare inherited neurometabolic disorders.“On the occasion of this Rare Disease Day, Mstone Partners Healthcare and our portfolio companies are proud to stand with the rare disease patient community, their families and caregivers, and researchers and advocacy groups to spotlight the tremendous need to bring new treatments for rare diseases.,” said Alex Yang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mstone Partners Healthcare. “Mstone remains dedicated to building broader awareness of pediatric lysosomal storage disorders and neurometabolic disorders and developing disease-modifying, family-friendly therapies with the potential to meaningfully impact the lives of patients.”A disease is considered rare when it affects fewer than 1 in 2,000 people globally, with approximately 70% of these diseases starting in childhood. There are more than 6,000 rare diseases identified, 72% of which are genetically inherited. More than 300 million people worldwide live with rare diseases, representing about 3.5% to 5.9% of the global population. Many of these diseases currently have limited treatment options, highlighting the urgent need for ongoing research and support for affected individuals and families.Rare Disease Day, observed annually on the last day of February, serves as an international campaign to raise awareness about the challenges faced by individuals and families living with rare diseases. For more information about Rare Disease Day, please visit www.rarediseaseday.org About Mstone Partners HealthcareMstone Partners Healthcare, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, builds healthcare, life sciences and AI-related companies that change the world. Mstone’s stewardship encompasses the entire corporate development cycle, from IP management to exit. Mstone’s life sciences portfolio focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, operating in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model, Mstone has established and closely managed a number of companies based in the United States, Singapore, Korea and Hong Kong, several of which are in advanced clinical-stages with the U.S. FDA.For more information, please visit: http://www.mstonepartners.com/ About Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Polaryx’s approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Polaryx’s small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Polaryx’s most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and the company intends to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200’s safety and efficacy.For more information, please visit: http://www.polaryx.com About Liberyx Therapeutics, Inc. Liberyx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare pediatric diseases, primarily neurometabolic disorders such as glycine encephalopathy (also known as nonketotic hyperglycinemia, NKH), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). Founded in 2021, Liberyx’s pipeline is composed of four candidates, including two combination therapies. The company’s lead candidate, LBX-100, is a novel small molecule that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial, demonstrating strong safety and tolerability profiles as well as evidence of dose-dependent target engagement and pharmacodynamic efficacy. Liberyx is now preparing for a Phase 2 basket trial of LBX-100 for multiple neurometabolic disorders.For more information, please visit: http://www.liberyxtherapeutics.com

