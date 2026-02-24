On Lok Opens New PACE Centers in Union City and South San Jose to Provide Healthcare and Services to 800 More Seniors

The lobby of the new On Lok PACE Center in Union City.

On Lok opens two new PACE centers in Union City and South San Jose, expanding access to senior healthcare and services in Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

As On Lok enters our 55th year, these new centers represent the strength of our legacy as the founders of PACE and our continued commitment to support quality of life for seniors and caregivers.” — Grace Li, On Lok CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bay Area population is aging faster than in other metropolitan areas in the country, according to the California Census Bureau, with more than half the people in the region projected to be over 50 by 2055. To help address the growing need for senior services, On Lok today announced the opening of two new PACE centers in Union City and South San Jose, expanding access to integrated senior healthcare and supportive services in Alameda and Santa Clara counties. The new locations will begin full PACE operations on Tuesday, February 24.These new On Lok PACE centers serve areas with significant unmet needs, helping seniors with complex health needs remain living safely in their homes and communities as long as possible. On Lok PACE is a full-service health plan that covers all Medicare and Medi-Cal services, including primary medical care, home care, transportation to medical appointments and the day health center, meals and more. Although demand for coordinated senior care continues to grow across the region, in Alameda and Santa Clara counties, thousands more people need services but remain unenrolled in PACE.“As On Lok enters our 55th year, these new centers represent both the strength of our legacy as the founders of PACE and our continued commitment to support quality of life for older adults and their caregivers,” said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. “Our new locations allow us to bring the benefits of PACE to more individuals, families and communities across the Bay Area, empowering seniors to age with dignity, independence and connection.”The On Lok PACE Union City center is a 23,022 square feet facility at 2600 Central Avenue in Union City. The On Lok PACE South San Jose center, at 20,348 square feet, is located at 151 Martinvale Lane in San Jose.Every detail of the new centers has been thoughtfully designed to support the safety, comfort, and wellbeing of participants of all abilities—from the textures of the floors to noise-absorbing acoustic lighting that creates a calm, restorative environment. Both locations include full medical clinics and day health services under one roof, with dedicated exam rooms for medical, dental, and vision care, as well as treatment areas with nursing observation. This allows staff to discreetly monitor participants, providing reassurance and support while minimizing disruptions to rest and recovery. Beyond clinical care, participants can enjoy dedicated memory care and rehabilitation spaces, along with warm, welcoming areas for activities, social connection, and shared meals in a club-like setting among peers. The centers also feature technology learning classrooms, outdoor gathering spaces, and parking with EV charging stations for staff, visitors, and the familiar On Lok green vans that transport participants, ensuring every aspect of the experience promotes independence, connection, and peace of mind.“These two new sites reflect On Lok’s more than five decades of experience in elder care center design and operations, with the most modern features,” said Li. “The centers strengthen our ability to deliver whole-person care while empowering older adults to maintain independence and remain living deeply rooted in the community.”The new centers are open for tours Monday through Friday.On Lok is also hiring to fill multiple positions at the new locations, including caregivers, drivers, registered nurses, social workers, and administrative roles.With the addition of the Union City and South San Jose sites, On Lok now operates nine Bay Area PACE centers. The nonprofit is also investing in extensive upgrades at its other locations to ensure they remain modern, welcoming, and responsive to the evolving needs of older adults.About On LokFounded in San Francisco in 1971, On Lok is a nonprofit organization empowering older adults across the continuum of aging to stay healthy, independent, and connected to their community. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to remain living at home as long as possible by providing comprehensive healthcare and social services. Ninety eight percent of On Lok’s 2,200+ PACE participants live in the community. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center , the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides over 50 activities, health promotion programs, meals, and case management services to more than 5,300 active seniors.

