Hershey Insurance Agency Receives Highstreet Insurance Partners' Prestigious 'See Possible' Award

Hershey Insurance Agency is proud to announce that it has been honored with the See Possible Award from Highstreet Insurance Partners.

This recognition is a testament to our team’s core values and commitment to delivering for our clients.” — Don White, Agency President

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hershey Insurance Agency is proud to announce that it has been honored with the See Possible Award from Highstreet Insurance Partners, its parent company and one of the nation’s fastest-growing insurance agencies. This award is one of only two major honors presented annually across Highstreet’s network of more than 170 partner agencies, each known for being market leaders and top-performing firms in their respective communities, making recognition within this group especially meaningful.The See Possible Award recognizes agencies that demonstrate exceptional performance across comprehensive growth and profitability metrics. Candidates undergo a rigorous evaluation grounded in both top-line revenue expansion and bottom-line profitable growth, measured not only by percentage improvement but also by total dollar contribution. This balanced assessment ensures that agencies of all sizes are recognized for meaningful and sustainable achievement.Margin performance is also a key component of the selection process. While rapid growth can improve operating efficiency, Highstreet emphasizes the importance of maintaining disciplined, strategic investment to ensure long-term organizational health. Recipients of the See Possible Award exemplify the ability to grow responsibly while maintaining strong operational margins.“This recognition is a testament to our team’s core values and commitment to delivering for our clients,” said Don White, Agency President. “We are honored that Highstreet Insurance Partners has acknowledged our disciplined growth and unwavering focus on service excellence. This award reflects the diligence of our entire team and our dedication to building long-term success.”Hershey Insurance Agency remains committed to continued innovation, client service excellence, and responsible growth within the Highstreet Insurance Partners family.About Hershey Insurance GroupThe Hershey Insurance Group, Inc., headquartered in Troy, Michigan, is a national award-winning, independent insurance firm founded in 1978. We are growth-oriented, trusted and caring professionals, who through diligence and teamwork provide creative solutions to our clients and colleagues.

