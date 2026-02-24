1000 Miglia Experience Florida Concludes Its Second Edition: An Unforgettable Journey Across the Sunshine State

1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 1 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 2 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 3

The second edition concludes with a triumphant finale at The Biltmore Hotel, following three days of competition, heritage, and international celebration.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 1000 Miglia Experience Florida has officially crossed the finish line of its second edition, further strengthening its role as a cultural bridge between Italy and the United States through the enduring spirit of “the most beautiful race in the world.” From February 20 to 23, approximately seventy crews across three official categories, 1000 Miglia Originals (1927–1957), Classic Icons (1958–1994), and Hyper/Supercars (1995–present), embarked on a carefully curated journey across Florida, blending competitive precision driving with Italian lifestyle, design, and hospitality.The program opened with a Training Day at the Hyper Club Evaluation Center & Johnny Böhmer Proving Grounds in Naples, followed by an Opening Dinner at the prestigious Revs Institute, home to the legendary Miles Collier Collections.The competition then unfolded over three legs:Leg 1: Naples to Venice and onward to Tampa, with Venice celebrating its centenary during the rally’s passage;Leg 2: Tampa through Lakeland and an exclusive on-track session at Sebring International Raceway, before arriving in West Palm Beach;Leg 3: West Palm Beach to Miami Beach, with a spectacular Ocean Drive passage, culminating in the official finish and Award Ceremony at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.Thousands of spectators gathered at key checkpoints, including Centennial Park in Venice, Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland, and Ocean Drive in MiamiBeach, confirming the growing enthusiasm of Florida’s automotive community.After three days of competition, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida 2026 crowned its champions:1000 Miglia Originals Winner: Ricci Bruno & Gallo Gustavo with a 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster 1.600Classic Icons Winner: Ricci Bruno & Gallo Gustavo with a 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster 1.600Hyper/Supercars Winner: Fabrizio Macario & Di Costanzo Giovanna with a 2017 Ferrari 488 SpiderAmong the prizes awarded were the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida trophy designed by Pininfarina and crafted by Barovier & Toso, Chopard 1000 Miglia timepieces, and Pacto vintage racing helmets. Notably, the winner of the 1000 Miglia Originals class secured guaranteed acceptance into the 2027 1000 Miglia in Italy, the centenary edition of the legendary race. Furthermore, Poltrona Frau assigned the Poltrona Frau Interior Award, which was won by Richard Pineda & Kathryn Pineda with a 1928 Bugatti T40 for the Original Car Class, to Papp Arpad & Sickler Terra with a 1962 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud for the Classic Car Class and to Bibby Bret & Tan Jean with a 2025 Ferrari 296 Gts Atelier for the Hyper-Cars & Supercars.The grand finale at The Biltmore Hotel brought together participants, partners, and institutional representatives in a setting that reflected the race’s blend of heritage and modern elegance. On the morning of February 23, the venue also hosted the Business Forum promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) through their business acceleration program OpportunItaly. The forum connected Italian companies and U.S. entrepreneurs through targeted B2B matchmaking across strategic sectors including automotive, design, fashion, and food & beverage.The panel opened with institutional greetings from Michele Mistò, Italian Consul General in Miami, and Marco Rago, Advisor for Economic Diplomacy and Development to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. It featured reports and contributions from Marco Verna, Trade Commissioner ITA Miami; Claudio Da Soller, SVP and General Manager of Pininfarina of America; Mario Braghieri, Dean of Fashion Programs at Istituto Marangoni Miami; and Matteo Bolla, US & Canada Business Development Manager for Valdo. The discussion was moderated by multimedia journalist Francesca Forcella, reinforcing the event’s role as both a cultural and economic bridge between Italy and the United States.In parallel, the rally’s conclusion intersected with Miami’s broader celebration of collectible automobiles and design. A model of the Automobili Pininfarina Battista was displayed during the Gala Dinner in West Palm Beach and again at The Biltmore during the Award Ceremony. Through collaboration with Sotheby’s/ModaMiami, a Special Car Showcase immediately followed the finish, presenting a curated selection of 2026 entrants as part of Miami Car Week.“This second edition confirms that the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida is not simply an overseas format, but a living extension of the spirit of the Red Arrow,” commented Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA USA, the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “We have seen communities, collectors, institutions, and entrepreneurs come together around a shared passion for automotive excellence. Florida has embraced the spirit of the 1000 Miglia, and we are committed to deepening that connection in the years ahead.”“With each edition, we refine the format and elevate the experience,” added Gaetano Dieni, Director of Marketing & Communication at EGA Worldwide and 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “From Lakeland and Sebring’s historic circuit to the iconic backdrop of Ocean Drive and the elegance of The Biltmore, this year we blended an even stronger competitive dimension with cultural storytelling and premium hospitality. Our ambition is not simply to replicate the 1000 Miglia abroad, but to export its spirit in a way that resonates with American audiences while remaining faithful to its Italian heritage. The 2026 edition demonstrates how this format can grow in depth, visibility, and international relevance.”The 2026 edition was supported by a distinguished network of partners reflecting the event’s unique blend of culture, design, and performance. Turkish Airlines joined as Main Partner; The Barn Miami returned as Official Partner; and Chopard served as Official Timekeeper. Friends of the event included Poltrona Frau (presenting also this year their Interiors Awards), Pininfarina and Barovier & Toso (authors of the new trophy), Polar Beer, Collection Suites, Sammontana Italia Group, Arthur Bechtel Classic Motors, Lusso Transport, Squadra Lupo (enabling the Sebring track session), Sotheby’s/ModaMiami, and Pacto Helmets. Institutional support was led by MAECI and ITA through OpportunItaly, reinforcing the deep cultural and economic ties between Italy and the United States.The successful conclusion of the second 1000 Miglia Experience Florida marks another milestone in the international journey of the Red Arrow, strengthening its presence in the United States and setting the stage for future editions that continue to unite heritage, innovation, and global automotive passion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.