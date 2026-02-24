Bali Belly Cases Rise in Rainy Season, Doctors Warn Australian Travellers

Local Bali doctors urge Australians to take extra precautions with food, water and hygiene as wet season increases stomach illness risk.

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian travellers planning holidays to Bali during the rainy season are being urged to take extra care with food, water and hygiene, as local doctors report a seasonal rise in gastrointestinal illness commonly referred to as “Bali Belly.”Medical teams at Revive Medical , a Bali-based medical clinic providing care to travellers and residents, say the wet season creates conditions that increase the risk of stomach illness and dehydration among visitors. Heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems and contaminate water sources used in food preparation, while warm, humid conditions allow bacteria to multiply more rapidly on food.“During the rainy season, we consistently see a higher number of Australian travellers presenting with dehydration, vomiting and diarrhoea,” said Dr Cahya Giartha, a physician at Revive Medical in Bali. “Heavy rain can compromise hygiene in food preparation areas, even at venues that are usually considered safe. Simple precautions around water choices, food handling and hand hygiene can significantly reduce the risk of becoming unwell.”Doctors in Bali say the combination of climate, infrastructure challenges and increased tourist activity during peak travel periods contributes to a noticeable rise in gastrointestinal illness during wet months. Even short disruptions to refrigeration and food storage caused by storms or power fluctuations can increase the risk of foodborne bacteria.Why rainy season increases the riskHealth professionals in Bali identify several key factors that contribute to higher rates of illness during the wet season:Flooding and runoff can contaminate water sources used in cooking and food preparationWarm, wet conditions allow bacteria to grow faster on prepared foodsPower disruptions can affect refrigeration and food safety standardsDamp environments make hygiene more difficult to maintain in busy food settingsPractical advice for Australian travellersDoctors recommend Australian visitors follow these precautions, particularly during the rainy season:Drink sealed bottled water only, including when brushing teethBe cautious with uncooked foodsChoose busy venues with high food turnoverWash hands regularly or use alcohol-based hand sanitiserAvoid food that has been exposed to rain or sitting out in open airStay mindful of hydration in Bali’s hot, humid climateTravellers are also advised to pace alcohol consumption, as dehydration can worsen the severity of gastrointestinal symptoms and slow recovery.When to seek medical careMedical professionals advise travellers to seek medical assessment if they experience persistent vomiting or diarrhoea, fever, significant abdominal pain, or signs of dehydration such as dizziness, fatigue or reduced urine output. Early medical care can shorten recovery time and reduce the risk of complications, particularly for families travelling with children or those with underlying health conditions.Revive Medical provides in-clinic consultations as well as doctor visits to hotels and villas across South Bali, offering assessment and treatment for Bali Belly and travel-related stomach illness along with care for dehydration and other common travel-related health concerns. The clinic’s English-speaking medical team works with travellers to ensure appropriate care and follow-up during their stay in Bali.About Revive MedicalRevive Medical is a Bali-based medical clinic providing care to travellers and residents, including in-clinic consultations and mobile doctor visits to hotels and villas across South Bali. The clinic’s English-speaking medical team offers assessment and treatment for common travel-related health concerns.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.