ABSI Visits Washington, D.C. to Advocate for Autism Treatment and Family Support, Including Military Families

Claire and Noor of ABSI advocating at Washington D.C. Noor of ABSI in front of the Washington Monument Claire of ABSI in front of the Capitol Building

DC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claire and Noor recently traveled to Washington, D.C. on behalf of Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) to advocate for increased access to autism treatment and critical support services for all families. Their visit focused on raising awareness about the urgent need to strengthen services for children and individuals with autism across the country, including the unique needs that military families face when their children have been diagnosed with autism.During their time in the nation’s capital, Claire and Noor met with policymakers and stakeholders to discuss the importance of removing barriers that limit access to timely diagnosis, early intervention, and continued behavioral health services. They emphasized that many families—particularly those in underserved and publicly funded communities, especially active-duty military and veteran families—face significant challenges navigating the often confusing insurance systems, provider shortages, frequent relocations, and inconsistent educational and therapeutic support. They highlighted the importance of ensuring continuity of care for military-connected children, whose progress can be disrupted by deployments and permanent change of station (PCS) moves.A key message of their advocacy centered on the need for collaboration. Claire and Noor highlighted the importance of working closely with families, schools, military support systems, and community organizations to ensure that individuals with autism receive comprehensive support not only in clinical settings, but also in classrooms, at home, and throughout the communities in which they live. They stressed that meaningful outcomes are achieved when care systems work together to promote inclusion, stability, independence, and long-term success—especially for military families who sacrifice so much in service to the country.“Families should not have to fight so hard to access services that are medically necessary and life-changing,” stated Noor, BCBA. “This is especially true for military families, who already face such unique challenges and deserve consistent, high-quality care for their children no matter where they are stationed. We must continue building systems that support children in every environment where they learn and grow.”“Every leader we met understands the importance of the services that a company like ABSI provides,” said Claire, MS, BCBA. “We were encouraged by the conversations surrounding improved access and continuity of care, including for military-connected families, and we hope this trip opens a continued dialogue that will lead to direct community impact.”For more information about ABSI’s mission or how your organization can partner with them in their community initiatives, visit https://autismbehaviorservices.com/contact-us/ or contact info@autismbehaviorservices.com. You can also call ABSI directly at 1-855-581-0100.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leader in delivering exceptional, evidence-based behavior therapy services designed to meet the specific needs of children and families. With a mission rooted in care and compassion, ABSI is dedicated to helping individuals on the autism spectrum reach their full potential while making a positive impact in the communities they serve, especially those of military and veteran families.

