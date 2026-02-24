Attorney General Ford Wins Major Court Victory as Nevada Supreme Court Clears Path for Snapchat Trial Over Harms to Children

CARSON CITY, NV - Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced a significant victory in his ongoing fight to protect children online; The Nevada Supreme Court denied a writ petition appeal by Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, clearing the way for Nevada’s lawsuit to move forward in state court. The ruling affirms what Attorney General Ford has maintained from the start: companies operating in Nevada that profit from Nevada families must answer in Nevada courts when their conduct harms Nevada children.



“Today’s decision sends a clear message: tech companies cannot evade accountability when Nevada's children are harmed,” said Attorney General Ford. "We look forward to holding Snapchat accountable before a Nevada judge and jury and will continue pursuing this litigation to ensure social media platforms prioritize the safety and well-being of young users over engagement-driven design features.”

In a petition filed in March 2025, Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., argued that the platform should not be subject to litigation in Nevada courts, asserting that it did not specifically direct its business toward Nevada consumers and that it is immune from such claims under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Both the district court and the Nevada Supreme Court rejected these arguments, allowing the State’s case alleging harm to Nevada children to proceed in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas.



The Nevada Attorney General’s Office has filed similar consumer protection lawsuits against TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and Kik, alleging harmful design features and a lack of common-sense online safety measures for children. AG Ford’s office has now prevailed on two of the three appeals filed so far by these companies at the Nevada Supreme Court, with only Meta’s petition still outstanding.

Review a copy of the order.

###