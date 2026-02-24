National Animation Museum Named Official Educational Partner of BUTTER LA

Photo courtesy of BUTTER.

Collaboration brings animation education to premier fine arts fair.

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM) has been named the Official Educational Partner of BUTTER LA in Inglewood, California’s Hollywood Park, taking place during LA Art Week from February 26 through March 1.

Founded by Indianapolis-based non-profit GANGGANG, BUTTER LA is an immersive four-day cultural experience that will highlight the creativity of the African diaspora. The fair will feature work from California and Indiana-based artists as well as artists from various cities and countries across the globe.

Since its inception, BUTTER has welcomed 60,000+ attendees and 239 artists who have sold more than $1.2 million worth of artwork, including 25 BUTTER artwork acquisitions by 12 major institutions for permanent collections.

As part of the partnership, the National Animation Museum will participate in BUTTER LA’s Education Day on Friday, February 27. K–8, high school, and college groups will tour the exhibition prior to public opening. Education Day offers students exclusive behind-the-scenes access, including conversations with BUTTER leaders, curators, artists, and neighborhood historians.

During Education Day, NAM will present career pathways in animation and lead interactive, hands-on activities demonstrating the fundamental principles of animation. Students will gain insight into how animation intersects with fine art, technology, and culture.

NAM will be joined by Black N Animated (BNA), a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and inspiring Black creators and artists in pursuing careers in animation. Together, NAM and BNA will explore the cultural significance of animation and provide practical guidance on how students can pursue opportunities in the field.

Eddie Newquist, CEO and founder of the National Animation Museum, said, “We are honored to partner with BUTTER LA. Animation is one of the most powerful mediums of our time and this collaboration allows us to inspire the next generation of artists, creators and innovators. By connecting students directly with animators and industry professionals, we’re helping to expand access and awareness of creative career pathways.”

“BUTTER Education Day is proud to partner with the National Animation Museum to welcome more than 1,000 students to the exhibition before it opens to the public,” said Mali Bacon, BUTTER founder and curator. “This educational experience offers students a sneak peek behind the scenes of a magical and memorable fine art fair experience, encouraging arts education for the next generation.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.butterartfair.com. General Admission tickets are $50 per day or $125 for a General Weekend ticket, which includes three-day unlimited access to BUTTER on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Premier VIP tickets and Inglewood Resident tickets are also available. Students 18 and under are encouraged to attend BUTTER and expert conversations for free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, no pre-registration required.

About the National Animation Museum

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501(c)(3) California-based non-profit organization developing virtual and physical educational experiences. The Museum’s mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms. Learn more at nationalanimationmuseum.org or follow @NationalAnimationMuseum on social media.

About BUTTER

BUTTER Fine Art Fair is a multi-day fine art fair founded by GANGGANG that centers the care and economic viability of Black visual artists. Anchored in Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend, BUTTER serves as a new model for art fairs and a catalyst for career transformation. Aiming to sell or loan 100% of the exhibited artworks, BUTTER gives 100% of sales proceeds to the artists.

