‘Transition Age’ Launches: An Immersive Sci-Fi Trilogy Evaluating the Future of AI, Tech, and Diminishing Autonomy

1st Edition Book Cover For Transition Age: Book 01 of the Transition Age Trilogy

Tyler Corriveau launches "Transition Age," a sci-fi epic set in 2159 questioning the future of AI, technology, and the cost of diminishing human autonomy.

This story is for anyone who has looked at the technology we use and wondered who is really in control. It's for readers who love the questions science fiction asks about our collective identity.” — Tyler Corriveau

EXETER, NH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and Creative Director Tyler Corriveau announces the official release of Transition Age , the first installment in a new science fiction trilogy. Set in the year 2159, the novel evaluates a future trajectory where humanity has traded the "chaos" of the 21st century for a life of absolute efficiency, driven by advanced AI, managed history, and vertical megacities.By blending the high-stakes tension of a technothriller with the philosophical depth of speculative fiction, Transition Age creates a unique bridge between Adult and Young Adult audiences. This crossover appeal is rooted in universal themes: the search for identity, the friction of systemic control, and the enduring human spirit.In the novel, civilization has retreated into massive urban districts governed by predictive AI and automated systems designed to optimize human life. For the first generation raised in this era, stability is assumed and choice feels unnecessary. However, the illusion of a “solved” history begins to fracture when Iris Vale escapes from a classified research facility buried deep beneath the streets of Chicago, discovering that in a world of absolute control, resistance begins not with rebellion, but with remembering.“I’ve watched the systems that govern our modern lives grow increasingly complex and interconnected,” says Corriveau. “The Transition Age Trilogy is the result of over a decade of ideas exploring a central question: What happens to the parts of us that refuse to be corrected when the world around us demands total optimization?”The narrative prioritizes the lived experiences of characters over dense exposition, centering on the tension between institutional power and human unpredictability. As Corriveau noted during the series' development:"I spent years refining the history of the global governance and the technical specifics of the monopolized corporations to ensure that this future felt lived-in and terrifyingly possible."Key themes of Transition Age include:A Detailed Future History: A world built on the ruins of the old world after nearly a century of war, collapse, and environmental failure. From the aftermath, a new global order emerged, where centralized governance and monopolized mega-corporations rose to manage the global population through total systemic integration.AI & Speculative Themes: An exploration of how artificial intelligence, biological oversight, and predictive algorithms impact human unpredictability and the cost of trading autonomy for engineered survival.Expansive World-Building: Towering vertical districts that rise miles into the clouds, creating a stark contrast with the "neglected history" and secrets buried in the subterranean layers below.Transition Age is available now in digital and print formats at Amazon (Kindle), Rakuten Kobo, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble. For more information on the trilogy, upcoming sequels Horizon Fault and The Uncounted , and to explore the world of 2159, visit www.transitionagetrilogy.com About the Author: Tyler Corriveau is a Creative Director and author based in New Hampshire. With a professional background in web development, design, and branding, he spent over ten years developing the world of the Transition Age. His writing explores the tension between human instinct and engineered certainty, reflecting a passion for science fiction that mirrors the complexities of the real world.

