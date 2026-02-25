2026 Welcomes the Launch of PTE Asia with Industry Leading Advisory Board and Changi Airport Group Partnership

Passenger Terminal Expo Asia 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passenger Terminal Expo Asia (PTE Asia), the region’s newest and most future-focused airport industry gathering, launches this year, supported by an influential Advisory Board and a Host Airport Partnership with Changi Airport Group.PTE Asia will take place on 23–24 September 2026 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. It marks the next chapter in the global expansion of the renowned Passenger Terminal Expo brand. Building on more than two decades of success with Passenger Terminal Expo World, PTE Asia is designed to serve as a dedicated regional platform for innovation, collaboration, and strategic dialogue across the fast-growing Asia-Pacific aviation market.Strong Partnership with Changi Airport GroupThe Host Airport Partnership with Changi Airport Group anchors the launch of Passenger Terminal Expo Asia alongside the world’s most awarded airport, globally recognised for excellence in passenger experience, airport operations, and innovation. Changi Airport Group’s involvement underscores the event’s commitment to setting global benchmarks while remaining firmly rooted in regional priorities."Changi Airport Group is honoured to be the Host Airport for the inaugural Passenger Terminal Expo Asia. As air travel across Asia-Pacific continues its growth over the long-term, this event provides a platform to advance collaboration and share ideas that shape safer, smarter and more seamless passenger journeys – strengthening the region’s global aviation leadership." said Damon Wong, Senior Vice President, Airport Operations Planning, Changi Airport Group.This partnership ensures that PTE Asia’s content and direction are informed by real- world airport operations, directly addressing the strategic challenges and opportunities shaping airports across Asia, from infrastructure development and sustainability to digital transformation and passenger experience.Strategic Leadership Powering PTE AsiaAlongside the launch announcement, PTE Asia has unveiled its Advisory Board, comprising senior leaders from across airports, airlines, regulators, and aviation consultancies. The Board will play a central role in shaping the strategic direction, conference programme, and long-term vision of the event.The Advisory Board’s collective expertise will ensure that PTE Asia delivers content that is relevant, forward-looking, and grounded in the realities of Asia’s aviation landscape. As Mr. Patrick Ky, Chief Executive Officer of the International Centre for Aviation Innovation (ICAI), commented: “We are honoured to join PTE Asia as a founding strategic partner and contribute to shaping a world-class event for aviation dialogue and innovation across the region. ICAI is aligned with the mission of advancing research, leadership, and transformative thinking in Asia’s aviation sector, and we look forward to supporting the Advisory Board's efforts to deliver meaningful outcomes.”2026 Passenger Terminal Expo Asia Advisory Board Members- Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer, Aboitiz Operating Airports- BVJK Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Navi Mumbai Airport- Chapman Fong, Director, Hub Development, Airport Authority Hong Kong- Glory Wee, Acting 3 Deputy Director-General and Head of School of Aviation Management, Singapore Aviation Academy, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS)- Kesavan Sivanandam, Chief Airport and Customer Experience Officer and Chief Transformation Officer, AirAsia- Mabel Kwan, Managing Director, Alton Aviation Consultancy- Patrick Ky, Chief Executive Officer, International Centre for Aviation Innovation, Singapore (ICAI)- Paweena Jariyathitipong, President, Airports of Thailand Public Company LimitedTogether, the Advisory Board ensures that PTE Asia reflects the rapidly evolving needs of the regional aviation ecosystem, addressing the priorities of airports, airlines, regulators, and technology providers while spotlighting advancements in digitalisation, passenger experience, and airport infrastructure.A Regional Platform Designed for Asia, by AsiaWith Asia forecast to become the world’s largest aviation market within the next decade, PTE Asia arrives at a pivotal moment. The combination of strong local partnerships, regional leadership, and global pedigree positions the event as a must-attend platform for airport operators, aviation authorities, airlines, and solution providers.“As Asia’s airports evolve into complex global hubs, collaboration and long‑term thinking will be critical. PTE Asia brings the right stakeholders together to address the region’s shared challenges and opportunities.” noted Chapman Fong, Director, Hub Development, Airport Authority Hong Kong

