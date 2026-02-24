Bright Talent Announces Strategic Partnership with Phenom as a Consulting Partner

Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders power business.

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Talent, Inc. , an HR consulting firm built by HR leaders focused on business impact, today announced a strategic partnership with Phenom, the leader in Applied AI that helps organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer. As an official Consulting & Integration Readiness Partner for Phenom , Bright Talent is expanding its suite of HR services by delivering full-scale consulting and implementation support for Phenom’s Applied AI platform.With this partnership, Bright Talent brings a proven, practitioner-led implementation approach that helps clients create a talent experience ecosystem using the powerful AI and automation capabilities of the Phenom platform. Bright Talent’s Phenom consultants are former HR leaders who have on-the-ground experience implementing, managing and optimizing Phenom to better engage candidates, empower recruiters and deliver measurable business results.Bright Talent + Phenom = Measurable Business ResultsBy bringing Bright Talent's nimble, client-focused HR operational expertise to Phenom's intelligence, automation and experience technology, Bright Talent’s consultants help clients optimize operations across multiple phases of deployment and use, including:1. Discovery & Strategy Alignment – Aligning Phenom capabilities to hiring goals, talent challenges and people-ops priorities. Working together to define success metrics, integration needs and the right rollout sequence to ensure adoption from day one.2. Configuration with Context – Guiding clients through the configuration of Phenom to reflect how their teams actually work. From the Phenom Career Site and Talent CRM to Chatbot, Campaigns and Skills Intelligence, Bright Talent supports organizations in tailoring workflows, permissions and experiences so recruiters and candidates see immediate value.3. Implementation Support & Integration Readiness – Partnering with clients throughout their Phenom deployment journey by providing project coordination, readiness guidance and cross‑functional support. Bright Talent helps organizations prepare for data migration, integration planning and change readiness so Phenom is successfully adopted within the broader HR tech ecosystem.4. Change Management & Adoption Enablement – Coaching stakeholders, building communication plans and providing hands-on training so recruiters, hiring managers and HR leaders are confident and capable users from launch.5. Continuous Optimization & Evolution – Sustaining improvement and value over time through post-go-live support, including reviewing analytics, assessing performance against KPIs and activating new Phenom features as the organization evolves for sustained, long-term improvement.“Our consultants are experienced HR practitioners who have done the work – we understand both HR operations and the importance of driving strategic business outcomes,” said Brenan German, CEO and founder of Bright Talent. “By joining forces with Phenom, we’re enabling our clients to harness world-class HR AI and automation while receiving expert, purpose-driven guidance. This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to deliver Profit for Purpose through HR operational excellence,” German added.About PhenomPhenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom’s platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall “Excellence in Technology” awards including Gold for “Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,” Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020). Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders power business. With deep experience in HR technology, data transformation, and talent support, Bright Talent partners with clients to deliver strategic and operational HR outcomes. Learn more at brighttalent.com

