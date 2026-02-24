Sofía Vergara’s ¡Dios Mío! Coffee Makes Waves at SOBEWFF® 2026 with Women-Grown Colombian Coffee

A celebration of Colombian heritage where women-grown coffee, and Sofía Vergara converge in perfect harmony

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ¡Dios Mío! Coffee, the newly launched premium coffee brand created by global star and entrepreneur Sofía Vergara, made a powerful and unforgettable impression at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival(SOBEWFF) 2026, held February 19–22 along the iconic Ocean Drive in South Beach, Florida.The brand’s participation became one of the festival’s most talked-about activations, blending Colombian culture, bold flavors, and immersive experiences into a celebration of latino pride, craftsmanship, and purpose. Vergara’s extraordinary presence drew crowds of fans, media, and coffee lovers eager to experience her latest venture — a coffee line 100% cultivated by women farmers that honors the qualities and characteristics of latina women through taste, aroma, and storytelling."We discovered we could buy coffee only from women. 30% of the coffee growers in Colombia are women. And it's a difficult industry, a very difficult sector, and these women are hardworking, incredibly strong—and imagine the beauty of it, we buy the coffee from them at a premium price. And it's DELICIOUS." said Sofía Vergara.The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, SAG Award winner, producer, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, personally introduced attendees to the three signature roasts of ¡Dios Mío! Coffee, each crafted with 100% Colombian beans.Three Icons, One Origin. Coffee, Flowers & SofíaAt SOBEWFF2026, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee transformed its booth into a fully immersive , celebration of Colombian heritage. The brand invited attendees to experience Colombia beyond the cup — blending the rich aromas of its 100% women-grown Colombian coffee with the natural fragrance of handcrafted floral bouquets inspired by the country’s most iconic blooms.Throughout the four-day event, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee surprised guests with bouquets featuring roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, alstroemerias, and hydrangeas. More than 200 guests received bouquets as part of the activation, turning the booth into one of the most photographed and emotionally resonant moments of the festival & creating a powerful sensory pairing between fresh Colombian flowers and the smooth aromas of its signature roasts.The flowers were sourced from Flowers of Colombia, highlighting another emblematic Colombian industry and reinforcing ¡Dios Mío! Coffee’s commitment to showcasing the country’s cultural richness on a global stage.A Coffee with Impact: 100% Women-Grown, Community-PoweredAt the heart of ¡Dios Mío! Coffee is a powerful social mission. Every bean is grown by women coffee farmers across Colombia’s coffee regions, ensuring that each cup supports female leadership and economic empowerment in rural communities.Through a strategic partnership with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (FNC) ¡Dios Mío! Coffee delivers measurable, economical impact. Farmers receive premium pricing per harvested load, and benefit from the FNC’s Gender Equity Initiative, which provides: financial training and workshops, increased income opportunities and access to high-value global markets; as well as, health and wellness services for women farmers.Each product proudly carries the “Café de Colombia” seal, guaranteeing: 100% Colombian origin, high quality, full traceability and support for coffee-growing communities.As one of the few Colombian coffee brands in its category to achieve this level of scale in the United States, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee continues to expand its national footprint with remarkable momentum. The brand is now available in 48 of 51 U.S. states — including Alaska and Hawaii — and present in more than 2,000 retail locations coast to coast.Just five months after launching in Walmart stores — a key milestone that has connected the brand with thousands of households across America — ¡Dios Mío! Coffee has rapidly strengthened its retail presence while continuing to grow its digital platforms.With consistent month-over-month retail growth averaging 15%+, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee is not only celebrating Colombian heritage on a global stage, but also proving that a purpose-driven, women-grown coffee brand can compete — and win — at national scale.Consumers can find the brand in Walmart stores nationwide, at Costco Los Angeles, and through leading online platforms including Walmart.com, Amazon, Instacart, and DiosMioCoffee.com, offering ground, whole bean, K-cups, and espresso pods to fit every lifestyle.The Three Signature Roasts.Sweetness (Light Roast) — A smooth and comforting cup inspired by a “grandmother’s hug,” with notes of ripe fruit, red plum, and delicate hints of vanilla and caramel.Balance (Medium Roast) — A rich and aromatic blend with flavors of nuts, white chocolate, and brown sugar, offering a bold taste with a light finish, inspired by women who gracefully balance work, family, and passion.Strength (Dark Roast) — An intense and satisfying coffee with notes of black tea and cocoa, symbolizing the energy, resilience, and power of Colombian and Latina women.About ¡Dios Mío! Coffee¡Dios Mío! Coffee is a premium, purpose-driven coffee brand founded by Sofía Vergara, crafted with 100% Colombian Arabica beans and grown exclusively by women farmers across Colombia. Officially associated with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia, the brand offers light, medium, and dark roasts in whole bean, ground, Nespresso-compatible pods, and Keurig-compatible K-cups- delivering social impact, cultural storytelling, and exceptional quality in every cup. Now available in Walmart, Costco LA, Cardenas Markets LA, Instacart, Amazon, Walmart.com, Diosmiocoffee.com

