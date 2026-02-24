Nominations Open for the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s 2026 National HOPE Award, a Patient Disease Education Initiative

Peter Mang, 2025 HOPE Award Recipient, and his wife Katie

This patient disease education initiative and award highlights exceptional people who have inspired others through their brain cancer journey.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every May for over a decade, the End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has presented the National HOPE Award to a brain cancer patient who deeply inspires us with their courage and story. EBCI established this patient disease education initiative and award to highlight exceptional people who have inspired others through their brain cancer journey.To nominate a brain cancer patient for EBCI’s National HOPE Award, people can visit https://endbraincancer.org/hope-award-nomination/ . The deadline for submitting nominations is March 31, 2026. Thank you to Novocure for making this patient disease education initiative possible.Last year, EBCI presented the 2025 National HOPE Award to Peter Mang. Peter was diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive form of brain cancer, in 2018. Surgeons removed the tumor, but Peter required speech therapy for aphasia. He persevered and over time was able to speak and read again. When the cancer recurred, Peter entered a clinical trial which successfully treated his tumor. Peter was nominated for the HOPE award by his wife, Katie Mang, who has stood beside him during his brain cancer journey. “I don't know anyone who's been through so much and continues to choose to act in a manner that is not just good for himself but for everyone around him,” said Katie.About NovocureNovocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Novocure’s global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit https://www.novocure.com/ About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs & Services, including future initiatives like this one, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

