Updated with Photos and Video: MPD Seeking Suspects in Southwest Attempted Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an attempted robbery in Southwest.

On Monday, December 8, 2025, at approximately 4:35 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The suspects attempted to snatch the victim’s coat, but the victim was able to flee and contact MPD. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video https://youtu.be/p33GeYYWx8k.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25185101

