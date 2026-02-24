Judge Tosses Lead Plaintiffs' Attorney From Social Media Trial After He Did BBC Interview

(Subscription required) The judge in the social media addiction trial in Los Angeles struck one of the lead lawyers from the plaintiffs’ steering committee after he gave an interview on camera this week with the BBC and took a selfie from inside the courthouse.

