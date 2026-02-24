Spring Pest Season Begins in Ocean and Monmouth Counties as Warmer Weather Activates Termites and Rodents

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise across Ocean County and Monmouth County, pest activity begins to shift from winter hiding to spring movement. Homeowners may start noticing subtle signs—small mud tubes along foundations, scratching sounds in attics, or increased insect activity near windows and doors.After 40 years serving the community, RZ Termite & Pest Control knows that early spring is one of the most important times for inspections. Termites begin preparing to swarm as soil temperatures warm. Rodents that sheltered indoors during winter may now be expanding nesting areas. Overwintering insects become active as homes ventilate more frequently.“Spring doesn’t create pest problems—it reveals the ones that were already there,” said Dave of RZ Termite & Pest Control. “The earlier we catch them, the easier they are to solve.”What Homeowners Should Watch ForCommon early-season signs include:Mud tubes along foundation walls (possible termite activity)Scratching or movement in walls or ceilingsDroppings in pantries or along baseboardsSmall gaps or chewed entry points around siding or ventsThese are common issues in coastal and wooded communities throughout towns like Long Branch, Toms River, Eatontown, and Jackson Township. The humidity and seasonal soil shifts in our area create ideal conditions for certain pests.Experienced, Guaranteed SolutionsRZ Termite & Pest Control provides thorough inspections, targeted insect treatments, humane animal trapping and removal, and sealing of entry points to prevent pests from returning. The team handles termites, bed bugs, rodents, ants, cockroaches, raccoons, squirrels, possums, and more—even the peskiest of pests.Every service is backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If pests return, so does the team—free of charge.100% guaranteed—No Ifs, Ants or Bugs About it!With over 1,000 satisfied customers and four decades of hands-on experience, the company remains known for always answering the phone and treating customers like neighbors. No scare tactics. No unnecessary upsells. Just straightforward solutions that work.Prevention MattersHomeowners can reduce spring pest pressure by:Sealing visible cracks around foundations and utility linesKeeping firewood and debris away from the homeStoring food in airtight containersScheduling annual termite inspectionsStill, when signs appear, professional equipment and experience make the difference between temporary relief and complete resolution.If you’ve noticed early signs of pest activity —or simply want peace of mind heading into the warmer months—call for a free estimate today.

