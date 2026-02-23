Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/16/26-2/20/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, February 16
Attorney General Brown in Dallas, Texas for a Republican Attorneys General Association event
Office closed – Presidents’ Day
Tuesday, February 17
Attorney General Brown in Dallas, Texas for a Republican Attorneys General Association event
9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting
Virtual
10:00 am: Attorney meeting
Virtual
4:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Virtual
Wednesday, February 18
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:00 am: Staff meeting
Hybrid
11:30 am: Legislative meeting
Virtual
1:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
2:30 pm: Major case briefing with the Chief Deputy and the Solicitor General
Virtual
Thursday, February 19
10:00 am: Legislative meeting
Virtual
12:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:05 pm: Speak to group of city engineers
Utah State Capitol
3:00 pm: Participate in AI Round Table hosted by Utah Department of Commerce
Utah State Capitol
4:05 pm: Testify at the Senate Business and Labor Committee
Utah State Capitol
Friday, February 20
10:30 am: Meet with new OAG employees
Office of the Attorney General
11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
11:30 am: Meet with new OAG employees
Office of the Attorney General
12:00 pm: Lunch meeting
Salt Lake City
2:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.