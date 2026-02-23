Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/16/26-2/20/26

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, February 16 Attorney General Brown in Dallas, Texas for a Republican Attorneys General Association event Office closed – Presidents’ Day Tuesday, February 17 Attorney General Brown in Dallas, Texas for a Republican Attorneys General Association event 9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting Virtual 10:00 am: Attorney meeting Virtual 4:00 pm: Legislative meeting Virtual Wednesday, February 18 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 11:00 am: Staff meeting Hybrid 11:30 am: Legislative meeting Virtual 1:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 2:30 pm: Major case briefing with the Chief Deputy and the Solicitor General Virtual Thursday, February 19 10:00 am: Legislative meeting Virtual 12:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 12:05 pm: Speak to group of city engineers Utah State Capitol 3:00 pm: Participate in AI Round Table hosted by Utah Department of Commerce Utah State Capitol 4:05 pm: Testify at the Senate Business and Labor Committee Utah State Capitol Friday, February 20 10:30 am: Meet with new OAG employees Office of the Attorney General 11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 11:30 am: Meet with new OAG employees Office of the Attorney General 12:00 pm: Lunch meeting Salt Lake City 2:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol

