Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/16/26-2/20/26

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, February 16 

Attorney General Brown in Dallas, Texas for a Republican Attorneys General Association event 

Office closed – Presidents’ Day  

Tuesday, February 17 

Attorney General Brown in Dallas, Texas for a Republican Attorneys General Association event 

9:00 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting 

Virtual 

10:00 am:  Attorney meeting 

Virtual 

4:00 pm:  Legislative meeting 

Virtual  

Wednesday, February 18 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

11:00 am: Staff meeting 

Hybrid 

11:30 am: Legislative meeting 

Virtual 

1:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:30 pm: Major case briefing with the Chief Deputy and the Solicitor General 

Virtual  

Thursday, February 19 

10:00 am: Legislative meeting 

Virtual  

12:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

12:05 pm: Speak to group of city engineers 

Utah State Capitol  

3:00 pm: Participate in AI Round Table hosted by Utah Department of Commerce 

Utah State Capitol  

4:05 pm: Testify at the Senate Business and Labor Committee 

Utah State Capitol  

Friday, February 20 

10:30 am: Meet with new OAG employees 

Office of the Attorney General 

11:00 am: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

11:30 am: Meet with new OAG employees 

Office of the Attorney General  

12:00 pm: Lunch meeting 

Salt Lake City 

2:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

