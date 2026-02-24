JJ Johnson & Fat Joe Anchor the Ultimate Celebration of Culture & Cuisine at The Cookout at 25th Annual SOBEWFF®

Chef JJ Johnson hosts The Cookout 2026 Fat Joe takes the stage at The Cookout on Miami Beach Chef Daren Reid of Purple Lit Oysters at The Cookout

From chefs honoring the flavors of the Diaspora to Fat Joe bringing that raw, hip-hop energy, the remarkable success of The Cookout is about celebrating the brilliance of Black culture.” — Chef JJ Johnson

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 25th Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival) reached a cultural high point this past Saturday, February 21, 2026 as The Cookout hosted by JJ Johnson returned to the iconic Eden Roc Miami Beach. Drawing a record crowd of almost 600 attendees, the culture-forward event transformed the oceanfront poolside into the ultimate backyard party, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the African Diaspora.The afternoon was defined by vibrant energy and "top-tier" flavors. Internationally acclaimed DJ Too Much curated the musical vibes, keeping the stylish crowd moving as they enjoyed unlimited tastings from a premier lineup of Black chefs. The energy reached a fever pitch during a special performance by hip-hop legend Fat Joe, whose Bronx-bred energy and chart-topping hits took the crowd back to better days and provided an unforgettable finale to the evening.Reflecting on the success of the event, host Chef JJ Johnson shared:“The Cookout is rooted in the tradition of how Black communities gather — around food, music, and joy,” Johnson continued “What we created over the past 4 years isn't just a fun annual event, it was a cultural moment that reverberates all year long. From chefs honoring the flavors of the Diaspora, to DJ Too Much keeping that rhythm in our bones, to Fat Joe bringing that raw, hip-hop energy — this was about celebrating the brilliance of Black culture. This is how we honor where we come from while showing the world how we move forward with an unwavering commitment Black Excellence.”The Cookout continues to be a cornerstone of the Festival’s mission, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting the students at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.High-resolution images and event videos are available here: https://client.worldredeye.com/p232517616/h505ef37c#h505ef3de

SOBEWFF celebrates 25 successful years

