Miles for Meals: Cross-Country Ride to Raise $1 Million for Children Facing Hunger in the U.S.

Mark Strauss - Rider and Founder of No Kid Hungry Ride No Kid Hungry Ride Kids Eating In Classroom No Kid Hungry Ride Kids Eating Breakfast

👉 73-year-old cyclist begins a 3,400-mile coast-to-coast journey April 17 to raise $1 million and help provide up to 10 million meals to children in the U.S.

Hunger today limits opportunity tomorrow," Strauss said. "Childhood hunger is a national loss, and when kids fall behind, we all do.” — Mark Strauss

CORONA DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 73-Year-Old to Bike 3,400 Miles Coast-to-Coast to End Childhood Hunger in AmericaMark Strauss Launches Historic Cross-Country Ride to Raise $1 Million for No Kid HungryOn April 17, 2026, Mark Strauss will embark on an extraordinary journey to fight childhood hunger in America. At 73 years old, he will cycle 3,400 miles from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean over 67 days, with one clear mission: raise $1,000,000 for No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 10 million meals for children across the United States."On any given night in America, nearly 14 million kids go to bed hungry," said Strauss. "I've never had to wonder where my next meal was coming from; too many children do, day after day. This ride is my way of saying that's not just absurd—it's unacceptable."With what his children affectionately call "Old Man Strength," Strauss will tackle one of the most ambitious personal challenges of his life to spotlight a crisis affecting 1 in 5 American children. Hunger doesn't just leave stomachs empty—it steals potential, undermines academic performance, affects behavior and health, and limits futures."Hunger steals potential," Strauss explained. "Feeding kids changes their future. It is an investment in humanity that will benefit us all. If I can push these old hips, knees, and legs across the country, together we can push to make sure kids have the meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive."No Kid Hungry, a campaign of Share Our Strength, has helped deliver more than 3 billion meals to children since 2020 through school breakfast programs, summer and after-school meals, emergency grants, and policy advocacy. The organization works to connect families to critical nutrition programs like SNAP, WIC, and Summer EBT, while funding thousands of schools, food banks, tribal agencies, and community organizations nationwide.The organization's signature initiative, Breakfast After the Bell, has increased the number of children eating school breakfast by 3 million students daily, directly improving attendance, reducing chronic absenteeism, and enhancing academic outcomes. During the COVID-19 pandemic, No Kid Hungry provided over $100 million in emergency grants to ensure children continued receiving meals when schools closed.Through corporate partnerships with major brands and hundreds of chefs and restaurants, No Kid Hungry has built a bipartisan, data-driven approach to ending childhood hunger through scalable, systems-level solutions.The No Kid Hungry Ride will span 3,388 miles across diverse American communities—from urban centers to rural towns—highlighting both the scope of childhood hunger and the collective power to solve it. Video and photo updates will document the journey, bringing the mission to life for supporters nationwide."The ripple effect is real. Hunger today leads to higher healthcare costs, lost productivity, and fewer opportunities for tomorrow," Strauss noted. "Childhood hunger is a national loss. When kids fall behind, we all do, in innovation, health, and prosperity."With the $1 million goal, the campaign aims to help provide up to 10 million meals while raising awareness about the critical need for sustainable solutions to end childhood hunger. Individuals, corporations, and community groups can support the ride through direct donations, sponsorships, and grassroots fundraising efforts."Your support turns miles into meals and this ride into a lifeline for kids who deserve more," Strauss said.For more information about the No Kid Hungry Ride, to make a donation, join the ride for 1 day or more, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit www.nokidhungryride.com ###ABOUT NO KID HUNGRYNo Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, America's leading movement to end childhood hunger. Through school meal expansion, summer nutrition programs, grants to community organizations, SNAP and WIC enrollment efforts, and federal, state, and local policy advocacy, No Kid Hungry has helped provide more than 3 billion meals to children across the United States. The organization is known for being effective, transparent, nonpartisan, and deeply trusted across the country. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org. Follow Mark on Instagram for his weekly vlog.ABOUT THE NO KID HUNGRY RIDEThe No Kid Hungry Ride is a 3,400-mile coast-to-coast cycling journey to raise $1 million and awareness for childhood hunger in America. Spanning 67 days from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the ride will highlight the impact of hunger on children and communities while demonstrating the power of collective action to create lasting change. Website: www.NoKidHungryRide.com | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nokidhungryride/ MEDIA CONTACTLisa McKinney406.531.4455lisa@bluedogsmedia.comIf you would like to set up an interview with Mark please reach out!*Donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals. Meal equivalencies vary. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar. All donations are tax-deductible and made to Share Our Strength, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) entity.

