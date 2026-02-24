OPIA Delivers 200th Sales Promotion for NATM, Driving Measurable Sell-Through and Purchases Across Key Retail Categories

Milestone highlights disciplined execution across Major and Luxury Appliances, Consumer Electronics, and Mattress/Bedding

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPIA , a global sales promotions agency, today announced the successful completion of its 200th sales promotion delivered for the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM), a national buying organization representing leading independent retailers across the U.S. The milestone marks a key moment in a multi-year collaboration focused on supporting product sell-through for NATM members and their vendor partners.Since 2023, OPIA has partnered with NATM to design and execute performance-based sales promotions that influence purchasing behavior at the point of sale while supporting margin discipline for retailers and manufacturers. These programs span Major and Luxury Appliances, Consumer Electronics, and Mattress/Bedding, and are designed to perform consistently across complex, multi-location retail environments.“Reaching our 200th promotion for NATM reflects the strength of our execution model and the confidence our partners place in our platform,” said Sarah Fournier, Vice President of Sales at OPIA. “These programs show how post-purchase incentives, when executed with precision, can drive sell-through, increase basket size, and perform reliably across national retail networks.”SUPPORTING NATM'S COMMITMENT TO SELL-THROUGHNATM is a national buying group representing 10 of the nation’s most respected independent regional retailers, collectively serving more than 72% of the U.S. population. A core part of NATM’s mission is ensuring that its members and vendor partners have access to programs that support conversion on the sales floor while delivering real, measurable results.“NATM exists to help our members and vendor partners move product, not just talk about programs,” said John Riddle, Head of NATM. “Our difference is execution — bringing retailers and vendors together to create promotions that are grounded in real-world sales environments and proven by measurable sell-through. This milestone reflects that commitment in action.”BUILT FOR CONSISTENCY AND SCALEThe NATM promotions are supported by OPIA’s white-label, post-purchase incentive solution, designed to help manufacturers and retailers influence purchasing decisions without relying on traditional shelf-price discounting.These programs enable brands to:• Launch promotions efficiently using proven, repeatable mechanics• Maintain brand integrity through customizable, white-label consumer experiences• Encourage higher-value purchases through tiered and bundled reward structures• Protect margins while capturing valuable consumer insights• Deliver consistent execution across multiple retailers, categories, and geographiesNATM has played an important role in the evolution of these capabilities, with the scale and cadence of its campaigns contributing to ongoing operational refinement and execution reliability.PERFORMANCE AND OPERATIONAL IMPACTAcross 200 sales promotions delivered for NATM, the programs have supported tens of thousands of customer interactions and delivered meaningful incentive experiences to consumers nationwide. The promotions have demonstrated strong engagement, high customer satisfaction, and a clear influence on purchasing decisions across participating retailers.Operational improvements refined through these campaigns — including standardized launch documentation, improved intake processes, and streamlined change management — have strengthened execution efficiency and consistency for both retailers and vendor partners.A SCALABLE MODEL FOR SALES PROMOTIONSFor OPIA, the 200-promotion milestone reflects the continued evolution of its promotional capabilities and a disciplined, execution-first approach to sales promotions. For NATM, it reinforces access to performance-driven programs that support sell-through while aligning with the realities of today’s retail environment.About OPIAOPIA is a global sales promotions agency specializing in the design and execution of complex incentive programs for leading consumer brands and retail organizations. With more than 20 years of experience, OPIA combines advanced analytics, operational expertise, and scalable technology to deliver promotions that influence purchasing behavior, increase basket size, and drive measurable sell-through across multiple industries. Learn more at www.opia.com/en-us About NATMEstablished in 1970, the National Alliance of Trade Merchants (NATM) is a preeminent national buying co-op representing 10 independent regional retailers across Major and Luxury Appliances, Consumer Electronics, and Mattress/Bedding. NATM members collectively serve more than 72% of the U.S. population and collaborate to deliver value-driven programs that support retailer and vendor success. To learn more, visit www.natmcorp.com

