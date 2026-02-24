Victory Uncorked: Ryan Garcia & Team Celebrate WBC Title Win with Le Bon Argent Champagne

Ryan Garcia celebrating victory with Le Bon Argent Champagne

Ryan Garcia Victory Celebration with Le Bon Argent Champagne - Champagne of Champions!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Bon Argent Champagne, a brand partnered with Ty Dolla$ign, proudly congratulates Ryan Garcia on his outstanding victory and earning the WBC Championship title. His discipline, resilience, and championship mindset were on full display, marking another defining moment in his career.In celebration of the win, Le Bon Argent Champagne was the honorary champagne, with Ryan Garcia and his team donning iconic ski goggles for the signature victory champagne spray in the locker room following the fight. A celebratory toast befitting a world champion was shared with Le Bon Argent Champagne alongside DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions. Sharing in this unforgettable celebration reflects our continued commitment to excellence, victory, and moments that matter.The championship celebration took place at the iconic T-Mobile Arena, where the energy of the night carried straight into an unforgettable victory moment.Le Bon Argent is proud to stand in support of champions and looks forward to celebrating many more victories ahead.Congratulations, Ryan — the world is watching.For inquiries please contact:Renee Esebagrenee@goodmoney.worldFollow the journey:@lebonargent#LeBonArgent#RyanGarcia#WBC#GoldenBoyPromotions#DAZN

