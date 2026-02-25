Avatier Appoints SaaS Growth Executive Jami Cox to Board of Directors to Accelerate AI-First Identity Innovation

New board member Jami Cox is committed to bridging the gap between human experience and enterprise security by converging Conversational AI with traditional IAM

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most companies are still treating identity management as an IT problem. We've always known it's a human problem. Conversational AI is finally the bridge. Jami Cox has spent a career on that bridge — building healthcare experiences that scale without losing the human and now bringing that same philosophy to every enterprise identity interaction Avatier powers. Today, that expertise joins our board.Avatier Corporation, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Trusted Conversational AI for Identity, today announced the appointment of Jami Cox, Chief Customer Officer, to its Board of Directors . The appointment accelerates Avatier's AI-first, Passwordless-first strategy and signals the company's commitment to converging Trusted Conversational AI for Identity with enterprise identity management at global scale.Trusted Conversational AI for Identity: A Board-Level MandateCox brings more than 15 years of executive leadership scaling SaaS and healthcare technology companies. As Chief Operating Officer of a concierge medicine organization, she spearheaded initiatives that delivered 400% revenue growth across multiple locations — a proven model for operationalizing technology-driven human experiences at scale.At Avatier, Cox has led the company's transition to a cloud-based SaaS identity platform, championed global customer success and retention programs, launched Avatier University for customer and employee enablement, and built internship programs giving college students real- world exposure to SaaS and identity security. She is a central architect of Avatier's AI-first, product-led growth model — the strategy positioning Avatier at the intersection of Trusted Conversational AI for Identity and Zero Trust security.Executive Perspectives"Jami's leadership has shifted our implementation approach to prioritize product adoption, unlocking greater functionality and enhanced security for our customers," said Nelson Cicchitto, Chairman and CEO of Avatier. "Her experience scaling revenue, launching new programs, and shaping AI-first adoption makes her a strategic asset for the board as we expand globally and redefine what Trusted Conversational AI for Identity means for the enterprise.""I'm honored to join Avatier's Board of Directors at this pivotal stage," said Cox. "As enterprises demand faster, more secure digital transformation, Avatier is uniquely positioned to deliver Trusted Conversational AI for Identity at scale. I look forward to guiding our strategy so every customer can adopt identity and access management without friction — powered by AI and designed for growth."Avatier's Trusted Conversational AI for Identity Platform: Key Capabilities Cox's board appointment coincides with Avatier's continued expansion across five core pillars of enterprise identity security:• Trusted Conversational AI for Identity — Voice, phone, and chat-driven identity workflows replacing legacy helpdesk and manual provisioning Passwordless Authentication — Eliminating password dependency across enterprise environments• Lifecycle Management — Automated user provisioning and de-provisioning across the full employee and contractor lifecycle• Access Governance — Policy-driven access certification and compliance across hybrid and cloud environments• AI Integrations — Embedded intelligence accelerating Zero Trust adoption and measurable cost reductionThese capabilities are actively helping Fortune 500 organizations in healthcare, finance, and government reduce operational costs, strengthen regulatory compliance, and improve security posture — while empowering end users with self-service, friction-free access powered by Trusted Conversational AI for Identity.About AvatierAvatier secures and automates the entire identity foundation so organizations can move faster, reduce risk, and empower every interaction. The Avatier platform delivers Trusted Conversational AI for Identity — automating the critical controls including passwordless and password management, lifecycle provisioning, and access governance — that enable Zero Trust and ensure compliance. Extending this automation to the front lines, Avatier's conversational AI transforms secure sales and service workflows by voice, phone, and beyond. Trusted by Fortune 500 leaders in healthcare, finance, and government, Avatier turns identity into a measurable driver of security, productivity, and cost efficiency.

