Traffic patterns to shift temporarily at the intersection of Pershing and College in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Modern Electric and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily changing traffic patterns during a joint project to repair and upgrade the electrical system for traffic signals.

Work will begin Monday, February 23, 2026, at the intersection of Pershing and College. The upgrade will require crews to close down lanes of travel that are along the curbsides of the intersection in order to access electrical service points. Motorists should expect single lanes of traffic, increased queue lengths, and anticipate delays. Due to this project involving electrical work, crews will need to shut down power to the traffic signal. Traffic flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the intersection.

Motorists should also be prepared for changes in traffic control at this intersection. Lane closures will vary between daytime and nighttime operations. Crews will implement more single-lane closures during the evening than during the daytime.

WYDOT encourages all drivers to avoid distractions while moving through work zones and to obey all posted signs, signals, traffic flaggers, and other traffic control devices.

The anticipated completion date of this project is February 27, 2026. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.