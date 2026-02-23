WYDOT to meet with local government agencies in Campbell County to discuss the State Transportation Improvement Program

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduled to present the current State Transportation Improvement Program during the March commission and council meetings in Gillette on March 3 and 4, 2026.

The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction projects scheduled over the next six years. A dynamic plan, the STIP is updated annually to ensure it addresses both current and future highway needs and is shared yearly with local government agencies and the public.