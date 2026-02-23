Super Bowl weekend impaired driving enforcement operation yields 1 DUI and 46 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation from Friday, Feb. 6, through Sunday, Feb. 8, resulted in 213 traffic stops, one impaired driving arrest, and 46 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 25 citations for other offenses and made eight other arrests.

During the three-day operation, the task force issued 141 warnings and one seat belt citation.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

In 2026, the Fremont County DUI Task Force arrested three impaired drivers, wrote 122 speeding citations and made 600 traffic stops during two enforcement operations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.